The MLB is in the midst of a dire crisis. Rumors of a potential lockout circulated even before the end of the 2021 MLB playoffs, but were dismissed by most. However, with the MLBPA and the owners being unable to meet in the middle, talks regarding a new CBA have stalled. Guys like New York Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer will potentially lose over $200,000 in earning every day.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO