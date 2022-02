Novak Djokovic will be replaced as men’s world number one by Daniil Medvedev next week after he was eliminated from the Dubai Duty Free Championships by Jiri Vesely at the quarter-final stage.Djokovic, who was playing in his first tournament of the season following the controversy that surrounded his Covid-19 vaccination status at the Australian Open last month, has held the No 1 ranking since February 2020.The Serbian had to better Medvedev’s result at the Mexican Open in Acapulco this week but with the Russian already through to the last eight, he is guaranteed to lose the number one spot.Medvedev, the...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO