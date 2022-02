They say no matter what there’s always a New Jersey connection. And a recent college grad from Phoenix, Ariz., spotted a new one Friday. While the world turned its eyes toward Ukraine last week after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into the country as a challenge to its independence, Mitchell followed the news on Twitter. The 26-year-old — who goes by @P____nut on Twitter — said he did a double-take when he noticed New Jersey’s official state Twitter account was one of 24 followed by @Ukraine, which claims to be “the official Twitter account of Ukraine” online.

INTERNET ・ 7 HOURS AGO