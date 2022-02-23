ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employment at U.S. cannabis companies grows 32% in past year

By Steve Gelsi
 4 days ago
Full-time equivalent jobs in the legal cannabis sector increased by 32% to 428,059, with total sales rising by $6 billion to $25 billion, according to a an annual study released Wednesday by Leafly and Whitney Economics. It's the fifth year in a row of annual job growth of more than 27%. Currently, 27 U.S. states have medical cannabis programs and 11 have adult use. A mature U.S. legal cannabis market could eventually employ up to 1.75 million workers, the study said. "With states like New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut expected to open their first adult-use cannabis stores within the next 18 months, America's cannabis job creation boom is expected to continue through at least 2025," the survey said. The AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (msos) is down 14.4% in 2022 and down by 56.8% in the past year.

