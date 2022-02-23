ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Microwave metasurface is reconfigured using stepping motors

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA metasurface that can be reconfigured using electric motors has been designed by researchers in the US and China. The structure can be programmed in real time to control impinging electromagnetic waves and was developed by a team led by Weili Zhang at Oklahoma State University. The metasurface comprises an array...

