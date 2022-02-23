Annual Mardi Gras event coming to New Bern on Saturday

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — A fun event the Ghent area of historic New Bern has hosted in the past is back for another year.

The sixth annual New Bern Mardi Gras event is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spencer Avenue between Third and Fifth Streets. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to the North Carolina chapter of The ALS Association .

“We continued it because it was fun,” said Margaret Bartlett, who is part of the 2022 committee. “Great community time of people all over kept encouraging us to do it again, lots of positive feedback.”

There will be fun activities for all ages, said Bartlett, from a parade to vendors and much more. The event is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

