Brooklyn, NY

Chevy Chase and daughter Emily sell Brooklyn condo for just under $1M

By Jennifer Gould
Page Six
 4 days ago
Emily Evelyn Chase, the youngest daughter of actor/comedian Chevy Chase, has sold her NYC apartment. Twitter; Eytan Stern Weber; Evan Joseph Images

Emily Evelyn Chase, the youngest daughter of actor/comedian Chevy Chase, has sold her Park Slope apartment at 145 Park Place for its full asking price of $989,000.

Emily bought the condo with her father in 2018 for $912,000.

They put it back on the market last November.

Chevy congratulated his daughter, her listing broker Steven Marvin of Serhant and his lawyer Jonathan Movtady on his Instagram account: “Congratulations to my daughter, @em_chases on the sale of her apartment! Special thanks to: @stevemarvin and @jonnymov @serhant.”

Emily, who works as a senior manager for the National Audubon Society, left Park Slope for her parents’ home in Westchester at the start of lockdown in March 2020.

Now, she works remotely and no longer has to be at the Audubon office in the West Village.

Comedian Chevy Chase was on the deed for the cozy spread.

“Moving back in with my parents in my 30s was quite an experiment,” Emily told Gimme. “It’s been a lot of fun. We are big animal people. Between us, there are three cats, four dogs, some chickens and a couple of old horses.”

On a more serious note, Emily said that her father is 78, and “being able to spend quality time, and to just hang out and do things like watch ‘The Bachelor’ together has been great.” (Her two older sisters live outside New York, in Cincinatti and Los Angeles.)

The Park Slope one-bedroom sold for just under $1 million.
The apartment weighs in at 1,060 square feet.
The building boasts amenities like a roof deck.

She says she used the proceeds of the sale to buy her own house — near her parents.

“I work in wildlife conservation, so being around trees and having nature at my door is great,” she said, adding that she loved her Brooklyn apartment, its proximity to Prospect Park, and that she’s “sad to see it go.”

The fourth-floor, one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is 1,060 square feet. It’s in a complex that includes a landmarked eight-story building facing Park Place and a new construction building facing Flatbush.

The chic unit boasts bamboo floors, high ceilings, oversize windows, lots of closet space and views of the city skyline, including the World Trade Center. The condo opens to a foyer that leads to an open living/dining area — and an alcove that can work as a home office.

