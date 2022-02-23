ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What does Zach Wilson’s rookie season tell us about his future?

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgiXW_0eMqp0lN00
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post; USA TODAY Sports; AP

Sign up here to get Inside the Jets delivered to your inbox each Wednesday morning.

Watch out for the Jets in 2033 if Zach Wilson still is the starting quarterback.

Matthew Stafford’s Super Bowl win was an NFL narrative-changer on many levels: Franchise quarterbacks can assert their leverage to be traded, like NBA players, instead of rotting in a losing environment. Teams such as the Rams who discard draft picks for all-in trades can be rewarded. And, most notably for the Jets’ sake, quarterbacks who perform similarly to Wilson did as a rookie can win a championship — even if it takes 13 seasons.

Projecting a quarterback’s career off of his rookie season is an inexact science. Comparing one rookie season to another one is risky without accounting for variables such as pro readiness, coaching and the rest of the talent on the roster. Subjective opinions tend not to change much between the draft and the end of the first 17 games, even if Wilson completed just 55.6 percent of his passes for nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 starts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
GiantsCountry

What the Combine Drills Can Tell Us About the Draft Prospects

Next week, the entire NFL scouting community will descend upon Indianapolis, Indiana for the annual scouting combine. The combine is an important part of the months-long pre-draft process. It offers NFL clubs an opportunity to watch the top draft prospects (both Seniors and underclassmen) perform on-field drills in a high-pressure environment.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#American Football#Nba
AllClippers

Steve Kerr Reacts to Blown Lead vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors suffered a brutal loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, blowing a 21-point lead in route to a 107-101 loss. Decision making and execution from the top down was dreadful down the stretch, allowing Dallas to fully dominate the fourth quarter. After the game, Steve Kerr shared his thoughts.
NBA
The Spun

Giants Make Decision On Daniel Jones: NFL World Reacts

The Giants are reportedly not expected to pick up quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option. Per NFL journalist Bobby Thompson, New York is will not commit to Jones by the May deadline. Given Daniel Jones’ inconsistency over his first three seasons its not surprising to see the Giants choose to...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sean Payton report

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL world back in January when he announced that he was stepping away from coaching, leaving many to believe that his future could be in television. It now seems that networks have come calling for Payton. Reports have come out...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Nijel Pack again shows he's special but what does it mean for his future?

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nijel Pack scored 32 points in Saturday's 74-73 loss to Iowa State, once again proving to be one of the better perimeter shot creators in Kansas State basketball history. As Fitz explains, Pack is incredible but with Coach Bruce Weber's funny future in question, will the sophomore hit the transfer portal at season's end?
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sean McVay news

After news broke Wednesday night that Fox NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in deep negotiations with ESPN to be their new Monday Night Football analyst, it sent shockwaves across the NFL world and opened up a whole slew of questions about what happens next. The biggest questions involved who might...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy