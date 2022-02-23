What does Zach Wilson’s rookie season tell us about his future?

Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post; USA TODAY Sports; AP

Watch out for the Jets in 2033 if Zach Wilson still is the starting quarterback.

Matthew Stafford’s Super Bowl win was an NFL narrative-changer on many levels: Franchise quarterbacks can assert their leverage to be traded, like NBA players, instead of rotting in a losing environment. Teams such as the Rams who discard draft picks for all-in trades can be rewarded. And, most notably for the Jets’ sake, quarterbacks who perform similarly to Wilson did as a rookie can win a championship — even if it takes 13 seasons.

Projecting a quarterback’s career off of his rookie season is an inexact science. Comparing one rookie season to another one is risky without accounting for variables such as pro readiness, coaching and the rest of the talent on the roster. Subjective opinions tend not to change much between the draft and the end of the first 17 games, even if Wilson completed just 55.6 percent of his passes for nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 starts.