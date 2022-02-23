ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ash Township, MI

St. David's offering drive-thru ashes for Ash Wednesday

By Elizabeth Washington
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BQOq_0eMqozgm00

St David's Episcopal Church is offering a drive-thru for those observing Ash Wednesday.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 2, robed ministers will be standing outside the church distributing ashes and prayer cards.

The church will be hosting services in-person and via zoom at noon and 7 p.m. for the holy day.

“Ash Wednesday is a time of reflection and repentance for what we have done and what we have failed to do,” Rev. Chris Yaw explained. “We hope that Drive-Thru Ashes can make the message and meaning of this day more accessible.”

According to the church's press release, last year the church served more than 500 people through this ministry. This year the hybrid services will mark the parish's 70th anniversary.

For more information on St David's Episcopal Church Lent information, check out www.stdavidssf.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Churches to offer Ashes to Go

SKANEATELES — St. James’ Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles will be offering Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday March 2 from noon to 2 p.m. outside in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot located at 97 E. Genesee St. Masked clergy will be available for those in cars as well as those […]
SKANEATELES, NY
Albert Lea Tribune

Diocese of Winona-Rochester echoes pope’s plea to join in day of fasting on Ash Wednesday

In response to the increasing tension and subsequent invasion of the Ukraine by Russia, and before concluding his general audience, Pope Francis on Wednesday called on believers and nonbelievers to combat the “diabolical insistence, the diabolical senselessness of violence” with prayer and fasting. He then added this appeal:...
Austin 360

An act of cleaning up our own house in the ashes of Ash Wednesday

Why do they do it? Why do they come to church? Why do they want ashes on their foreheads?. Why do they wait in line for their turn to have someone — a priest, a deacon, a minister, an authorized lay person — gently brush aside their bangs, lift their curls, and make a sign of the cross on their foreheads with ashes while saying: “Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Society
City
Ash Township, MI
WYTV.com

Ash Wednesday back to normal for Catholic churches

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In-person Ash Wednesday services are returning to the Roman Catholic Church this year. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of 40 days of Lent in the Catholic faith. Last year many Ash Wednesday rituals were adjusted because of the pandemic and there was a general prayer...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Spiritual Side: DeLand church offers Ash Wednesday and Lenten services

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. Trinity United Methodist Church in DeLand will offer two opportunities to receive ashes Wednesday, March 2. From 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., there will be an Ash and Dash. You can drive through the portico side of the church and receive ashes while staying in your car.
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland Faith Briefs: Ash Wednesday service news

Loveland churches are making Ash Wednesday and Lenten plans as Lent begins next week. The season of Lent begins with Ash Wednesday, March 2, and the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will host Lenten Lunches for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. “We’ll be offering two opportunities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Ash Wednesday#Episcopal Church Lent
Caught in Southie

Ash Wednesday in South Boston

Wednesday is Ash Wednesday – marking the beginning of the 40 days of Lent before Easter Sunday. Many Catholics will signify Ash Wednesday by getting ashes placed in the shape of a cross on their foreheads. It’s technically not a Holy Day of Obligation but if you’re into this ritual, here’s where to get your ashes – please see below:
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Houston Chronicle

Calendar: Church has drive-through option for Ash Wednesday

The Texas Master Naturalist Program’s Cradle of Texas Chapter presents a spring course for prospective interns. Details: In-person field trips are planned for Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, Brazos Bend State Park, Sea Center Texas and more. Price: $150. Info: txmn.org/tmncot/training/intern-training. Through July 10. Exhibit honors WASPs of WWII. Lone...
HOUSTON, TX
Chronicle

Centralia Church to Host COVID Memorial Service on Ash Wednesday

Since April 2020, Centralia United Methodist Church has been memorializing the lives lost to COVID-19 in Lewis County through tolling of bells and tying ribbons on a tree outside the church parking lot. As Ash Wednesday is a Christian holiday meant for solemn reflection on human mortality, the church will...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy