Lindenwood sports moving to Division I and the Ohio Valley Conference

By Gregg Palermo
 4 days ago

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Ohio Valley Conference is crossing the Missouri River and expanding west, with Wednesday’s announcement that Lindenwood University will petition the NCAA to move up to Division I and join the conference starting in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Most of the St. Charles school’s athletic teams currently compete at the Division II level, with a few exceptions, including women’s hockey, men’s volleyball, and gymnastics, which are already in Division I.
The announcement comes less than three years since Lindenwood joined the Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for many of its sponsored sports.

Lindenwood’s football program will move up to the FCS level as part of the process.

“A move to NCAA Division I athletics enhances our Lindenwood University community in many ways and aligns with our strategic plan – it will drive enrollment, raise university visibility and make Lindenwood a desired location for improved community engagement to name a few benefits,” Lindenwood President Dr. John Porter said in a letter to the student body ahead of an 11:30 am announcement . The letter said that the school was approached by the OVC five months ago.

Lindenwood will be able to compete for conference championships immediately but will be ineligible for NCAA championships, like the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, for four years.


The news is a reminder that conference realignment is not only an issue for power conferences like the SEC and the Big Ten. The OVC earlier this month announced that the University of Southern Indiana will join the league July 1, along with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, after losing five schools over the past calendar year, including Belmont and Murray State to the St. Louis-based Missouri Valley Conference.
Lindenwood’s move means the birth of a local rivalry with SIU-Edwardsville, and an in-state rival in Southeast Missouri State.

