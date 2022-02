Last week, Warner Bros. released the official credits for The Batman, and as with all superhero movies, there's a "Special Thanks" section for comic creators who made the character what he is (but won't get any money out of it). In the case of The Batman, it's a long list, likely indicative of the many and varied sources that filmmaker Matt Reeves drew from when trying to create a Batman story that felt both familiar and unique. Creators on the list range from the earliest artists of Golden Age comics to those who worked on the New 52 reboot.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO