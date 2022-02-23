ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Find out when the final episodes of Ozark drop and watch the new teaser

By Lauren Huff
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end is near for the Byrde family and their epic web of lies and deceit. The first seven episodes of Ozark's super-sized final season started streaming on Netflix Jan. 21, and fans won't have to wait too long to see how it all ends. The streamer announced today...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Spot Glaring Error During Recent Episode

It’s hard to believe, folks, but there are only seven episodes remaining in the final season of “Ozark”. The show left viewers with quite the send-off ahead of Part 2 of the fourth season. Yes, the parting shot from the finale involved Ruth Langmore’s terrifying response to Javi’s actions against her family. It’s a scene that fans are still talking about weeks after the new season was released on Netflix. As good as the scene was for folks, one fan on Reddit spotted a glaring error during the finale.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods' magnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show's midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who's the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Bruno Bichir
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Joseph Sikora
Person
Charlie Tahan
Person
Ali Stroker
Person
Adam Rothenberg
Person
Lisa Emery
Person
Alfonso Herrera
Person
Felix Solis
NYLON

Everything Coming to Netflix March 2022

Right now, Netflix is riding high off our current obsession with scam artists, as The Tinder Swindler tops the streaming service’s global film charts and Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna does the same for television. It’s been a strong start to 2022 at La Casa de Ted Sarandos, and from the looks of it, the streamer has no intentions of slowing down. With just one glance at the list for new content coming in March, it’s clear Netflix has plenty for everyone to get excited about.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozarks#Episodes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Criminal Minds': Another Major Star Unlikely to Return for Paramount+ Revival

The Criminal Minds revival will have the majority of the Season 15 cast back in action, but two familiar faces are expected to be missing. One is Daniel Henney, who played Matt Simmons on the main series and the short-lived spinoff Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. While Matthew Gray Gubler is reportedly not coming back because he's not interested in playing Dr. Spencer Reid again, Henney is too busy with his newest project, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Today show suffers major change as star steps down - what happens next?

The Today show recently bid farewell to someone very special as Dylan Dreyer stepped away from her role on the weekend edition to focus on her family. Fans had mixed feelings as the popular meteorologist decided it was time to call time on the gig as they were saddened to see her go, but also understood her decision.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television. So why exactly did she leave the series and what has she said about it? Keep reading for the lowdown...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Stranger Things' Ending at Netflix

Stranger Things is coming to an end. Netflix announced on Thursday that the popular series will end with a newly announced fifth season, as mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter. The streaming service also announced that the fourth season will be split into two parts with the first set of episodes premiering on May 27.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Leaked Photos Show Red and Kitty in 'That '70s Show' Revival

Photos from the set of That '90s Show, the highly anticipated sequel series to That '70s Show, leaked this week, showing Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp hard at work already. Although the show is set 15 years after That '70s Show, it looks like the Formans' kitchen is still in the same home, except with some 1990s flair. The new series will be released on Netflix and will run 10 episodes.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy