ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

AARP Fraud Watch : Shrinkflation

By Spotlight
abc27.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShrinkflation, or product downsizing is not just happening in your imagination! It’s happening in every aisle of...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Yes, anyone can join AARP, but some benefits are reserved for adults 50 and older

AARP calls itself the nation’s largest organization for seniors. Membership comes with perks like discounts at businesses throughout the country, including hotels, car rental companies and more. But you might be wondering if those outside of their golden years can reap the benefits of AARP, as author Arianna Rebolini...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Shrinkflation#Aarp Fraud Watch
pymnts.com

Despite Attempts to Go Undetected, Shrinkflation Rankles Food Shoppers

At grocery stores and restaurants, as prices rise, containers are shrinking. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced Thursday (Feb. 10) the January 2022 edition of its Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), which looks at changes in prices across the U.S. The bureau found that food prices overall had risen 7%, prices for food eaten at home (i.e., grocery purchases) had increased 7.4%, and prices for food eaten away from home (i.e., restaurants) had increased 6.4%.
BUSINESS
Augusta Free Press

Scam alert: AARP Virginia issues warning for variety of cryto schemes

Cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin are soaring in popularity these days. Indeed, these virtual currencies, which are not regulated, can lead to profit for some investors. But while many consumers are new to crypto, scammers aren’t, and they are finding all sorts of ways to run successful scams....
VIRGINIA STATE
Jersey Shore Online

AARP Income Tax Assistance In Brick Township

BRICK – AARP volunteers will be available to provide free income tax assistance for Brick Township residents every Wednesday until April at the Brick Township Senior Services Activity Center, VFW Post 8867, 373 Adamston Road. You must call 732-920-8686 to schedule an appointment. No walk-in appointments are available.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Warn Of Internet Fraud

LACEY – A local woman said she lost $15,000 in a fraud case by someone claiming to be Microsoft. She opened an email from “Classmates.com” and a few minutes later a warning message appeared on her screen. The warning instructed her to call Microsoft at a number provided. The person who answered the phone said that her network had been compromised and there were illegal purchases made with her account. She was told to withdraw $15,000 from her bank and deposit it into Bitcoin ATMs throughout the area.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
AARP
WGME

AARP encourages Mainers to upgrade 3G devices before shutdown

PORTLAND (WGME) -- If you have an older phone or device and you use AT&T, it could stop working by the end of the month. AT&T says it's discontinuing its 3G service this month. The disconnection will affect cell phones, medical alert devices, car communication systems, tablets, e-readers and home...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

How Seniors Can Get Free Tax Help Through AARP

Seniors can get free tax help and utilize free tax-filing services through the AARP Foundation. Seniors can take advantage of free tax help. The AARP Foundation offers tax guidance and tax-filing services for free. Seniors can get help both in person and virtually. If you're a senior who has yet...
INCOME TAX
Wyoming News

Confidence fraud

- Total loss in 2020: $600,249,821 - Total victims in 2020: 23,751 Confidence fraud finds a scammer assuming an online identity to befriend someone or forge a personal connection. The scammer can gain the victim’s trust over months or years before attempting to access their bank account or other personal information, or ask them for money or gifts. One such scam involves an offer of free money. Elderly people are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOOD

Join AARP Michigan for virtual community events this February and March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Throughout February and March, AARP Michigan is hosting a series of quality programming and virtual events for Michiganders to attend right from the comfort of their homes. As part of AARP’s Virtual Community Center, attendees can participate in free interactive online events and classes designed for learning, self-improvement and fun, according to AARP’s website.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wyoming News

Investment fraud

- Total loss in 2020: $336,469,000 - Total victims in 2020: 8,788 The illegal or purported sale of financial instruments is considered investment fraud, according to the FBI. Ponzi schemes, pyramid schemes, advance fee schemes, and market manipulation are all types of investment fraud. Scammers often target elderly people—particularly older men who take risks—because they tend to have pensions and other retirement plans, according to a research study by AARP. Affinity fraud is another type of investment scam that targets members of specific groups like ethnic or religious communities. To protect yourself and your investments, do your research and only work with companies and professionals that are legitimate. When dealing with countries outside of the one you live in, be cautious, make sure to understand terms and conditions, and do not be afraid to ask questions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Tax help near you: Where to get free assistance from AARP and others in Tarrant County

Need help with your income taxes? The sooner you file, the sooner the IRS can process your refund. Find free tax help in your city below. Locations for community tax centers (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide are available to Tarrant County residents. To qualify for VITA, residents must have an individual or household income less than $60,000 annually. AARP tax help is open to anyone, but it’s targeted towards seniors and moderate- to low-income individuals.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WBTV

Consumers deal with “shrinkflation” as prices of goods and services continue to increase in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to roll on, you have probably noticed you are paying more for the same goods now than you have in the past. Back in January, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the consumer price index, which measures the change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services, increased 7.5 percent across all items when compared to January 2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KTLA

Even AARP’s expert on caregiving was bankrupted by caregiving costs

It’s not easy being a caregiver for a sick or elderly parent or relative. Nor is it cheap. Family caregivers provide an estimated $470 billion worth of free care to loved ones, according to the Wall Street Journal, and spend an average 26% of their personal income on caregiving expenses. A third of caregivers use […]
ECONOMY
KSNB Local4

AARP research reveals emotional toll of family caregiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The financial and emotional strain of unpaid family caregiving is pressing down hard on many Nebraska residents, according to new research released by AARP. The study finds that family caregivers often struggle to provide quality care to their loved ones without sacrificing their own health...
NEBRASKA STATE
WBKO

Bowling Green chapter of AARP ready to resume monthly meetings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - American Association of Retired Person (AARP) in Bowling Green is ready to get back to business. Janetta Wand, a member of AARP chapter 1967, appeared on Midday Live Wednesday to get the word out that the group’s monthly meetings will be starting once again. The meetings have been put on hold for quite some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KELOLAND TV

AARP South Dakota 2022 Community Challenge grant

Do you ever drive through your community and think to yourself, “This area could use a dog park” or “How about a bike trail?” It’s projects like those and others the AARP Community Challenge grant program, as part of the nationwide AARP Livable Communities initiative, is looking to fund. That helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages. The program is intended to help communities make immediate improvements and jump-start long-term progress in support of residents. AARP South Dakota State Director, Erik Gaikowski, joined us today to tell us more about the program that helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy