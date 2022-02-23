ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Men arrested for more than brick of presumed heroin/fentanyl mixture

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwRu1_0eMqmfD400

EAST VIEW, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after deputies found more than a brick of a presumed heroin/fentanyl mixture during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHBUI_0eMqmfD400
Camron Dean

On Feb. 20, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle traveling on White Bird Way when it failed to stop at a stop sign while turning onto Philippi Pike, according to a criminal complaint.

At that point, deputies performed a traffic stop and made contact with two individuals in the vehicle, identified as Camron Dean, 32, of Buckhannon, and Daquan Harrington, 25, of Duquense, Pennsylvania, deputies said.

Man charged after deputies find drugs in Clarksburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFH2Y_0eMqmfD400
Daquan Harrington

During the stop, deputies “detected the smell of raw marijuana” and Harrington told deputies “he had marijuana on his person,” resulting in deputies performing a probable cause search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

A search of Harrington resulted in deputies locating $1,020 in cash and “a small Walmart bag with marijuana,” and a search of the vehicle resulted in deputies finding one-and-a-half bricks of a presumed heroin/fentanyl mixture, a set of scales and paraphernalia, officers said.

In a Mirandized interview with Dean, he told deputies that he and Harrington “had been involved in the sale of prohibited substances,” according to the complaint.

Dean and Harrington have been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy. Dean is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond. Harrington is currently out on bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WBOY 12 News

Man showed signs of impairment after fleeing from troopers

BEVERLY, W.Va. — A man has been charged after he showed signs of impairment after fleeing from troopers in Randolph County. On Feb. 23, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police pulled behind a silver GMC Sierra which immediately “reduced its speed below the posted 55 mile-per-hour limit,” according to […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
State
Pennsylvania State
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Man, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, WV
City
Philippi, WV
WBOY 12 News

Woman hospitalized after being attacked by her dog

BEVERLY, W.Va. – A woman was sent to the hospital following a dog attack in Randolph County last weekend. According to a document posted to Facebook by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened last Saturday at a home along Seneca Trail in Beverly. When deputies arrived, a woman was being attacked by her […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Fentanyl#Nexstar Media Inc
WBOY 12 News

Best counties to retire to in West Virginia

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
REAL ESTATE
WBOY 12 News

Road Patrol: Lubbuck Lane follow-up

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- Lubbock Lane continues to be a headache for residents in Monongalia County.  We highlighted the poor conditions for the road back in September 2021. Now, residents say it hasn’t improved since.  “It is a county road so they should take care of it like a road, not a mud track which is kind […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Walmart
WBOY 12 News

Students moved to virtual learning after school fire at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — As work to restore facilities to the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) begins, students will be moved to remote learning Feb. 28 – March 4. The historic Administration Building was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The servers that power campus technology, including the internet, telephones, […]
ROMNEY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Tomaro’s Bakery transfers ownership after 108 years

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg bakery has transferred ownership after being in business for 108 years. According to a Facebook post from the bakery, Tomaro’s Bakery in the Glen Elk neighborhood of Clarksburg is transferring the ownership to Joseph and Edward Oliverio and their family. The current owners, the Burnett’s, are the fourth generation of […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy