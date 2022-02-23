Was Facebook the original social network? Not by a long shot

Medical, economic, and social developments over the past few decades have resulted in a substantial increase in life expectancy across most countries since the mid-20th century. While this increase has been a metric of positive changes in quality of life for billions, many nations still struggle to meet the needs of their elderly communities that comprise a rapidly growing proportion of nation populations. In 2019, the G20 Summit declared aging populations a “global risk,” urging member states to pursue structural policies to meet these new demands. Surveying the world’s largest economies, the United Nations found that both the share and the absolute number of elderly people is increasing in all studied countries. Yet, many nations are unequipped to deal with the new social and economic dynamics of an older population. While this rapid population aging is an international phenomenon, Europe has been especially challenged by the growing demand for elder care. Though people over the age of 55 account for more than one-third of the European Union’s population, there remains insufficient social infrastructure to address the growing demands of the elderly. The European Union is thus struggling both to adjust to the changing social and economic conditions created by these demographic shifts and to care for its aging populations.

