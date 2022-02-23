ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Was Facebook the original social network? Not by a long shot

Harvard Health
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween 80,000 and 50,000 years ago, people across early eastern and southern Africa left behind traces of an explosion of symbolic expression reflected in far more intensive use of eggshell beads, pendants, pigments, and other art. Archaeologists have long hypothesized that these new creations were likely the result of...

news.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Social networks pledge to fight fake news in Brazil vote

Eight leading social networks signed an agreement Tuesday to fight disinformation during Brazil's October presidential elections, though far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's new favorite, Telegram, was notably absent. The October vote is expected to pit Bolsonaro against leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who currently has a large lead in the polls.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Facebook AI Researchers Built a ‘Fashion Map’ With Your Social Media Photos

Artificial intelligence researchers—some of whom are affiliated with Facebook’s parent company Meta and Cornell University—used more than 7 million public, geolocated social media photos from Instagram and Flickr to construct what they’re calling an “underground fashion map” that spans 37 cities. The map can reveal groupings of people within a city, including areas that are the most “trendy” or “progressive,” and builds on an Amazon-funded AI tool called GeoStyle to forecast fashion trends, according to a press release about the research.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Russia limits Facebook access after network restricts Kremlin-backed media

Russia has limited access to Facebook after the social media provider refused to stop fact-checking and labelling content from state-owned organisations, former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg has said.Russian authorities announced the “partial restriction” after the social media network limited the accounts of several Kremlin-backed outlets over the invasion of Ukraine.Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it had demanded that Facebook lifts the restrictions it placed on Thursday on state news agency RIA Novosti, state TV channel Zvezda, and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru.Sir Nick, vice president of global affairs at Facebook’s parent company Meta, said that “ordinary Russians...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Dna#Southern Africa#Rice University#African#Harvard Medical School
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Critics Horrified by World’s First Octopus Farm to Quest for Immortality (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from scientists suggest that instead of huge amounts of hidden matter, some mysterious aspect of gravity could be warping the cosmos to our turbulent brain –energy flow between brain and environment drives the non-equilibrium that sustains life, and much more.
AGRICULTURE
Harvard Health

Global Grassroots Legal Empowerment: Interview with Vivek Maru

Vivek Maru is the CEO and founder of Namati, which advances social and environmental justice by building a movement of people who know, use, and shape the law. Namati works on the ground in six countries and convenes the Legal Empowerment Network, a community of over 2800 justice groups from 170+ countries. Vivek graduated from Harvard College in 1997 and Yale Law School in 2001.
ADVOCACY
Seeking Alpha

A10 Networks: Trivedi Inspires Long-Term Confidence

A10 Networks is continuing its worldwide expansion. As technology companies continue to trade at sky high multiples, finding a value stock in this sector can be like finding a transistor in a chip shortage (pun intended). Even with the recent Nasdaq selloffs, companies like Fortinet (FTNT) trade at nearly a triple digit TTM P/E. DigitalOcean (DOCN) is well over a triple-digit P/E, except of course it's a forward P/E since they have yet to produce an annual profit. CrowdStrike (CRWD) fluctuates at a FWD P/E of 300 after the recent 40% selloff from its all-time high of $298.48. Shopify (SHOP) is down 50% from its all-time high and is still at a P/E of 136. I consider myself an offensive investor. So valuation is a consideration when looking at a prospective stock, but not the final determinant. But once the P/S passes 100 or the P/S goes north of 20, I get extremely hesitant.
STOCKS
Harvard Health

Asset Management Industry Confronts the Challenges Presented by Climate Change Transition

Jason Halper is partner and Sara Bussiere and Timbre Shriver are associates at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. This post is based on a Cadwalader memorandum by Mr. Halper, Ms. Bussiere, Ms. Shriver, and Elizabeth Moore. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Health

How invasion may hit U.S., global economies

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a global political crisis, with a humanitarian one expected to follow as civilian and military casualties mount and Ukrainians fleeing the violence create a dramatic flow of refugees into central Europe. The attack also threatens to exact painful economic hardships. Global stock and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Harvard Health

Aging Alone: Elder Care Infrastructure in the EU

Medical, economic, and social developments over the past few decades have resulted in a substantial increase in life expectancy across most countries since the mid-20th century. While this increase has been a metric of positive changes in quality of life for billions, many nations still struggle to meet the needs of their elderly communities that comprise a rapidly growing proportion of nation populations. In 2019, the G20 Summit declared aging populations a “global risk,” urging member states to pursue structural policies to meet these new demands. Surveying the world’s largest economies, the United Nations found that both the share and the absolute number of elderly people is increasing in all studied countries. Yet, many nations are unequipped to deal with the new social and economic dynamics of an older population. While this rapid population aging is an international phenomenon, Europe has been especially challenged by the growing demand for elder care. Though people over the age of 55 account for more than one-third of the European Union’s population, there remains insufficient social infrastructure to address the growing demands of the elderly. The European Union is thus struggling both to adjust to the changing social and economic conditions created by these demographic shifts and to care for its aging populations.
HEALTH
iheart.com

Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy