Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 67 - Burning Questions for the Wolves Playoff Hopes

By Brendan Hedtke
Canis Hoopus
 3 days ago

The Minnesota Timberwolves are sitting over .500 after 59 regular season games. The offense has been humming, but the defense has slipped a bit. It is time for them to get back on...

www.canishoopus.com

Union Democrat

Tioga Timberwolves fall to Faith Christian in D6 girls' basketball playoffs

The Tioga Timberwolves were eliminated from the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI girls basketball playoffs after suffering a 55-32 loss to Faith Christian High School from Yuba City at home Monday night in Groveland. Alaina Ahrens was the leading scorer for Tioga High with 21 points, followed by Beaumont Cook with 5, Dana Brandau with 2, Marissa Elgart with 2, and Mary Jane Hersom with 2. Tioga ended its season with a 12-5 overall record and 11-2 in league play.
GROVELAND, CA
247Sports

Questions Podcast: Running out of time

The Powercat Podcast convenes to discuss Kansas State's 19-point loss to Kansas on Tuesday night in Lawrence, leaving the Wildcats at 14-13 with home games the next two Saturdays against Iowa State and Oklahoma, and a game next Monday at Texas Tech. Oh, and the Wildcats may be trying to book a final game to make up for a lost non-conference game earlier in the season. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
LAWRENCE, KS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Border Battle thoughts, Wild goalie concerns, Wolves drive to playoffs

Introduction: Host Michael Rand liked a lot of what he saw in Wednesday's men's basketball game between the Gophers and rival Badgers, even if Minnesota came up just short in a 68-67 loss. Moral victories aren't a thing in the standings, but you can see the foundation being put in place by head coach Ben Johnson. Plus, Rand takes a second-day look at the Wild's budding goalie situation, fresh with remarks from head coach Dean Evason shifting blame away from Cam Talbot.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wolves bring some playoff-style heat in win + a visit with Adrian Heath

Introduction: Whether it was the recognition of the post-break stretch run, the opponent or some combination of both, Thursday's Wolves game against Memphis had a playoff-like feel to it. The intensity was excellent, the game was entertaining and the result for the Wolves was earned in a 119-114 victory. Getting the No. 6 seed in the West will still be a long climb, but Thursday was an encouraging sign.
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 417 | A Liddell Mad

Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Derek Piper discuss Illinois basketball's 86-83 loss to Ohio State. The guys discuss the Illini's struggles to stop Malaki Branham, E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young, what led to Ohio State's 28-5 run midway through the game and Kofi Cockburn's struggles. Then the guys discuss some bright spots, including a late run to cut the deficit to one possession late, Coleman Hawkins' continued emergence and Alfonso Plummer's record-setting performance. The guys discuss wrap up with what's ahead, the Big Ten title race and the Illini's preparation for March.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
ClutchPoints

The biggest threats to the Timberwolves in the playoffs, ranked

The Minnesota Timberwolves have started to play the type of basketball that many expected they could for the past few seasons. Minnesota still clearly isn’t where they want or need to be, but this season has been a major improvement. Minnesota doesn’t seem like a team at the moment...
NBA Analysis Network

Timberwolves Making Strong Case To Be In Playoff This Season

Success has been hard to come by in Minnesota over the last decade or so, as since the 2004-05 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have made the playoffs just once in 2018. The Timberwolves have not been a successful NBA franchise over the years, but that narrative is beginning to change.
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns odds and best bet

Utah won its first game coming out of the break, beating Dallas at home. The win was solid, but what stood out the most is that they had their preferred lineup on the floor with guard Donovan Mitchell leading the team with 33 points and All-Star center Rudy Gobert posting a 14/17 line. Peak Utah can be very good, though they have lost to the Suns both times they have played them this season and have not beaten the Suns since 2019. Pre-COVID.
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama basketball team that beat Gonzaga and Houston is back, and just in time | Goodbread

Remember the Alabama basketball team that notched back-to-back wins over nationally-ranked Gonzaga and Houston? That was in early December, though at times since then, it has seemed much smaller in the Crimson Tide's rearview mirror. That Alabama team reappeared on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum, blasting South Carolina 90-71 with hot shooting the likes of which Alabama fans haven't often seen this season. On the strength of a 50-point first half, the Crimson Tide rediscovered a level of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

