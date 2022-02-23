Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 67 - Burning Questions for the Wolves Playoff Hopes

The Powercat Podcast convenes to discuss Kansas State's 19-point loss to Kansas on Tuesday night in Lawrence, leaving the Wildcats at 14-13 with home games the next two Saturdays against Iowa State and Oklahoma, and a game next Monday at Texas Tech. Oh, and the Wildcats may be trying to book a final game to make up for a lost non-conference game earlier in the season. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
