ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Karns Meal Deals: Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini Sandwich

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oi0MS_0eMqlA4s00

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoon sour cream
  • 8 slices bread
  • 8 slices Swiss cheese
  • 2 cups shredded Karns rotisserie cooked chicken
  • 12 thinly sliced deli ham slices
  • Garlic and Herb Seasoning

Directions:

In a small bowl, stir together the cream cheese, mustard, and sour cream until smooth.

For each sandwich: Spread cream cheese mixture on both sides of the bread. Sprinkle the outside of each piece of bread with some garlic/herb seasoning blend and place the pieces of bread seasoning side down.

On one slice of bread, place a slice of Swiss cheese, cooked chicken, 2 slices of deli ham, and a final slice of Swiss cheese. Top with the other slice of bread (seasonings on the outside).

Place sandwich on a preheated panini press or large, hot skillet. Cook until golden and cheese is melted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Karns Meal Deals: Pastrami-and-Rye Panzanella

Ingredients: 3 c. cubed light rye bread ½ tsp. garlic ½ tsp. salt 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil 1 tbsp. red wine vinegar 1 lb. Grape tomatoes, halved 1 lb. sliced pastrami, chopped 1 large cucumbers 2 stalks celery, chopped 1/2 c. red onion, thin sliced 3/4 c. fresh basil, chopped 1/4 c. fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped 1/4 tsp. caraway seeds (optional) Directions: Preheat oven to 450° F. […]
RECIPES
Washington Post

8 cozy casseroles to get you through the rest of winter

When someone says “casserole,” a certain image probably comes to mind: a hearty, carby, creamy dish that really sticks to your ribs. The word casserole once just referred to the cooking vessel itself; it is now used for any mixture of food cooked in a baking dish, covered or not.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panini#Cream Cheese#Swiss Cheese#Food Drink#Chicken Cordon Bleu#Nexstar Media Inc
Popculture

KFC Launches New Chicken Sandwich So Spicy It Comes With Free Milk

KFC may be known for its finger lickin' good chicken, but the beloved fast food chain is warning finger lickers to beware of its latest spicy menu addition. KFC Canada has officially introduced the Kentucky Scorcher, a chicken sandwich so spicy – it packs double the heat of Tabasco – that it comes with a free bottle of milk.
RESTAURANTS
Tacoma News Tribune

Taco Bell Tests Its Take On a Chicken Sandwich

First came the tacos and, now, the tortada — after launching its new Cantina Crispy Chicken, Yum!Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned Taco Bell has been putting it in product after product. This week, Taco Bell started testing the Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada at select restaurants in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Boston Globe

Recipe: Cook a one-pan, no-fuss meal, with hoisin chicken, basmati rice, and broccoli

This one-pan meal saves pots, time, and fuss. Make a quick marinade for boneless chicken thighs with hoisin sauce and seasonings that are sweet, hot, sour, and salty -- soy sauce, lime, sugar, sesame oil, sriracha. Pop the chicken into the bowl while you prep bell pepper and a broccoli crown. It all comes together with basmati rice and chicken stock. Sprinkle the finished pan of poultry, grain, and florets with chopped scallions and dinner is served. After the meal, with only one bowl and one pan to wash, your clean-up crew will be happy all over again.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Salon

Turn last night's leftovers into a creamy chicken and pesto panini

Last week, Salon Food published a chicken tetrazzini recipe from writer and recipe developer Michael La Corte. As he wrote, it really is the ideal comfort recipe for these dark winter nights. While the origins of tetrazzini are a little murky — a prevailing theory is that it was named after the Italian opera star Luisa Tetrazzini — it has claimed a kind of stronghold on kitchens across America.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

24 Best Side Dishes for Chicken to Make a Well-Rounded Meal

Three of Ree and Ladd Drummond's favorite recipes of all time are chicken spaghetti, chicken parmesan, and chicken quesadillas. Noticing a pattern? "We keep it really family-friendly around here!" Ree explains. Their love of chicken dinner recipes is no surprise. This light protein can come in so many different forms: grilled, fried, or slow-cooked to fall-off-the bone tenderness. And as much as we love it, a main course is nothing without a few flavorful sides. For that, we suggest you try these side dishes for chicken.
RECIPES
WPRI

In the Kitchen: 3 Meals 1 Chicken

This morning as part of the What’s In Your Fridge – No Food Waste Contest, sponsored by Gil’s Appliances, Ends & Stems and Proclamation Goods Co., we welcome Chef Alison Mountford from Ends & Stems. She is showing us how we can use one chicken to make three meals. The three meals she is talking about today are roast whole chicken with vegetables and a grain, chicken stock made from the bones and vegetable scraps to use in soup and the recipe is for skillet enchiladas.
RECIPES
People

DJ Khaled Enters the Chicken Wars with Launch of Another Wing's Best Chicken Sandwich Ever

Move over, McDonald's! Buckle up, Burger King! Watch out, Wendy's! And put a fork in it, Popeyes! DJ Khaled is on a mission to win the chicken sandwich wars. The 46-year-old rapper's restaurant chain Another Wing has entered the popular fast food battle with the launch of a chicken sandwich all its own. And in true DJ Khaled fashion, he's putting himself straight on top with his offering, naming it The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Seacoast Current

Could This Cheetos Crusted Chicken Sandwich Be The Best Chicken Sandwich in Maine?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Back in the fall, we brought you a list of the 20 Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in Portland. There are some incredible restaurants represented like Shay’s Grill Pub, Crispy Gai, The Great Lost Bear, and so many more that you can see at the end of the article.
PORTLAND, ME
goodhousekeeping.com

75+ of the best Easter recipes

It's time to get your Easter recipes ready. Easter dinner is one of the highlights of the year and with Easter Sunday on 17 April in 2022 there's not long to wait!. Whatever you are planning on preparing, whether it's a leg of lamb or a spot of Easter baking, from Easter cake ideas or Easter biscuits, we have all the Easter recipes you'll need.
RECIPES
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Who Knew One Maine Chicken Sandwich Could Destroy an Entire Super Bowl Weekend

It was a spur-of-the-moment decision that I wish I never made, because it literally ruined my weekend. First off, some quick background -- a lot of my friends and co-workers talk smack about my lunch choice, but I can be a creature of habit and tend to have a Jello cup and an apple for lunch every day. It's just enough to fill me up but also not too much to weigh me down and put me in a food coma right before I have to hop on the radio and be entertaining.
MAINE STATE
Mashed

Popeyes Is Honoring Valentine's Day With A Deal For Chicken Sandwich Lovers

The Popeyes jingle cheerily sings the tagline, "Love that chicken from Popeyes." For folks like tennis legend Serena Williams, that love extends to the chain's sandwich, which went viral after it debuted in 2019. Per US Weekly, when Williams tried the sandwich in 2019, she apparently loved that she shared what almost sounded like an ardent message of affection in an Instagram story: "Have I known life before this day?" Gayle King also praised the sandwich on social media, writing, "It really lives up to the hype. It's really good."
RESTAURANTS
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Best Ever Chicken Sandwich

This chicken sandwich is the best sandwich ever and so easy to make. Perfect for lunch or dinner and so easy to make, this sandwich is great for family get together or a friend get together. INGREDIENTS. 1 1/2 cup cornstarch. 1/2 cup flour. 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs. 1/4-1/3...
RECIPES
Mashed

DJ Khaled Just Joined The Chicken Sandwich Wars

Some of us may have thought that the nation's chicken sandwich wars were finally slowing down. Not DJ Khaled. A few months after we tried DJ Khaled's new wings, the music producer's aptly named Another Wing brand has expanded its menu to feature a chicken sandwich. According to a press release, the sandwich will be sold under the modest title of "The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever." What makes the brioche and Nashville hot chicken sandwich "the best," DJ Khaled says, is its condiments: Miami Like It Hot sauce, Get Money Mayo, and Electric Pink Slaw.
CELEBRITIES
abc27 News

abc27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy