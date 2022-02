WOODBURY — Karen Reddington Hughes, a member of the Board of Selectmen, was endorsed by the Republican Town Committee this week in her bid for the 66th House District seat. Three-term state Rep. David T. Wilson of Litchfield, a Republican, announced he would not seek a fourth term earlier this month, and Democrat Matthew Dyer, an attorney and Litchfield resident, has also announced his plans to run for the district seat.

WOODBURY, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO