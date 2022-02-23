ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mad Max: Fury Road Book Reveals New Details of Explosive Fight Between Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it would go on to become one of the most acclaimed action films of the past decade, bringing Mad Max: Fury Road to life was an endeavor more easily said than done, due to harsh conditions, intense stunts, and mounting tensions between its stars. Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy haven't...

comicbook.com

Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron’s intense Mad Max chemistry nearly caused a car crash

There’s no denying Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron are two of the most talented actors working in Hollywood today. The pair were absolutely incredible together in the epic action movie Mad Max: Fury Road, helping to make it a strong contender for one of the best movies of all time. But apparently, the stars looked so good together, that they actually caused a car crash!
Charlize Theron
Tom Hardy
OCRegister

The wild making of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ revealed in new oral history book

Director George Miller, whose career includes both the post-apocalyptic mayhem of “Mad Max” and “The Road Warrior” and the kid-friendly fare of “Babe” and “Happy Feet,” spent years staring down one obstacle after another to make “Mad Max: Fury Road,” the fourth Mad Max film.
HollywoodLife

Natasha Bassett: 5 Things On Elon Musk’s New Gal Pal & Actress, 29, Spotted On His Private Jet

Here’s everything you need to know about the 29-year-old actress who was spotted leaving Elon Musk’s private jet and has reportedly been ‘dating’ the Tesla CEO. Elon Musk, 50, has seemingly moved on from his ex Grimes and appears to be hitting it off with Natasha Bassett. The 29-year-old actress was spotted leaving the Tesla CEO’s private jet on Thursday, February 17. She tried to protect her identity with a long black trench coat and sunglasses but a source close to Elon confirmed to HollywoodLife that the “mystery woman” is in fact Natasha and weighed in on their relationship status. Our insider claimed Elon and Natasha “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together.” Here’s everything you need to know about Elon’s potential girlfriend.
ComicBook

Peacemaker Finale Behind the Scenes Reveals Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Double

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 8, "Chapter 8: It's Cow or Never." Wondering who played Wonder Woman in Thursday's season finale of Peacemaker? Wonder no more. In "It's Cow or Never," Peacemaker (John Cena) and the ARGUS squad are on a mission to kill The Cow: the source of the raw amber fluid Goff (Annie Chang) and the invading alien Butterflies need to survive on Earth. Peacemaker, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), and Vigilante's (Freddie Stroma) assignment is successful, and the world saved — no thanks to the tardy Justice League.
Cosmopolitan

Khloe Kardashian is serving Jessica Rabbit vibes with Hollywood glam blowout

Khloe Kardashian has rocked every kind of hair look possible. We’ve had choppy, layered haircuts that transported us straight back to the 90s. Then there was her XXL extensions that were styled suuuper straight and sleek, Khloe’s incredible natural curls that gave us 80s Dirty Dancing vibes and an incredible hair bra moment.
ComicBook

Best Look at Thor's New Blue Costume in Love and Thunder Revealed

Today, Marvel has revealed the first look at the new toys tying into the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The line includes a Lego set offering a new look at Christian Bale's villain in the movie, Gorr the God-Butcher. There are also several Titan Hero Series figures. These figures reveal a new look at Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in his new blue costume. There's also Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), which is apparently how merchandise will differentiate between the original Thor and Jane Foster after picking up Mjolnir. Lastly, there's a figure for Korg, who is again played by the film's director, Taika Waititi. Waititi previously described Thor: Love and Thunder as his craziest film yet.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Reminds Why Gyutaro Was Season 2's Big Villain

One truly frightening Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is reminding fans why Gyutaro was such a monstrous villain! The second season of the anime might have already wrapped up its run, but fans are still loving everything that went down over the course of the series' Entertainment District arc. This phase of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series introduced fans to the first real Upper Rank demonic threats with not only the powerful demon Daki, but her even stronger older brother, Gyutaro. The fight against the two of them spanned over the course of several episodes and featured some of the biggest moments of the series yet.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Terrifyingly Perfect Gyutaro

Demon Slayer's second season first began by retelling the story of the Mugen Train, pitting the Demon Slayer Corps against the demons known as Enmu and Akaza. Following the death of the Flame Hashira Rengoku, Tanjiro and his friends embarked on an adventure to the Entertainment District, encountering the top tier demons known as Daki and Gyutaro. Now, one cosplayer has brought back the latter demon, capturing the menace of the demon that was easily one of the strongest that the Corps has fought to date.
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Producer Explains How Loki Affects the Movie

Marvel Studios is leaning into alternate realities with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Several streaming series and movies have laid the groundwork for the Doctor Strange sequel, as Benedict Cumberbatch returns to reprise his role as the (former) Sorcerer Supreme. One Disney+ series that dealt with the growing multiverse was Loki starring Tom Hiddleston. Michael Waldron, a writer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, also penned the Loki series on Disney+. According to a Marvel producer, the events in Loki had a direct impact on the making of Doctor Strange 2.
TVGuide.com

1883 Episode 9 Recap: Elsa Might Be Dying As We Get Context for the Series' Harrowing Opening Scene

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from 1883 Episode 9. Read at your own risk!]. All season long, I've been waiting for 1883 to get to that terrifying opening scene, in which Elsa (Isabel May) is shot with an arrow as she shoots a man in the face after his tribe attacks the caravan. This week, we got there, and it was just as upsetting in context. It came in the middle of Episode 9, "Racing Clouds," after the caravan came upon a slaughtered Lakota camp. James (Tim McGraw), Shea (Sam Elliott), and Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) knew that their crew would be blamed for the attack since there were no other tracks. They told the rest of the group to stay put while they went off in search of the actual murderers, but the rest of the group soon realized staying put was a bad idea and changed course to head to the fort. That's when Margaret (Faith Hill) told Elsa she had to put on a dress because the fort would not take kindly to her Comanche outfit. Soon after Elsa put on the dress, things went very south.
purewow.com

Jennifer Garner Rocks All Leather and Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots on Throwback Magazine Cover

With red carpet appearances and paparazzi-shot outings still limited due to the pandemic, celebrities have been filing our need for star studded content by revisiting some of their favorite career highs (and lows) in throwback Instagram posts. While Jennifer Garner—queen of the wonderfully weird social media video—usually sticks to old-school photos of her childhood and her look-alike sisters, this week she decided instead to celebrate the 20th anniversary of an old magazine cover. And, whoa baby, is it fire.
The Independent

Britney Spears to write tell-all memoir in $15m deal, report says

Britney Spears will reportedly publish a tell-all book as part of a deal said to have reached $15m.The memoir will address her career, her personal life, and her family, Page Six reported on Monday (9 February) citing publishing insiders.According to the publication, Simon & Schuster reached the deal during a bidding war with multiple publishers.The Independent has contacted Simon & Schuster for more information.The report comes three months after Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship that had previously regulated Spears’s life and finances for almost 14 years.Spears’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears published a memoir of her own, titled Things...
