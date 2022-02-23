ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie review: ‘Cyrano’ an intertwined love story both on screen, behind camera

By KATIE WALSH
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Director Joe Wright has tackled many of the great literary love stories on screen, the ones that we return to again and again for their beauty and their pain, from Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” to Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina.” His latest romantic literary screen adaptation is “Cyrano,” another tale of love...

www.miamiherald.com

Entertainment Weekly

Lucy and Desi documentary from Amy Poehler offers fans the real love story behind I Love Lucy

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are the toast of Hollywood once again. The lovefest for I Love Lucy continues with Amy Poehler's documentary Lucy and Desi, coming to Amazon Prime Video March 4. On the heels of last fall's Being the Ricardos and TCM podcast The Plot Thickens: Lucy, Lucy and Desi adds another layer to the story behind one of Hollywood's most famous couples.
MOVIES
The News-Gazette

The Screening Room | 'Cyrano' a lush, moving affair

Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” embraces its romantic ideal and runs with it. Based on the 2019 off-Broadway musical written by Erica Schmidt, which starred her husband, Peter Dinklage, this is an ambitious undertaking that uses Edmond Rostand’s classic play as its spine, with its certain characters and incidents trimmed away, contemporary dialogue surrounding the original’s more famous lines.
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: Peter Dinklage earns your love in the snazzy (but not schnozzy) musical 'Cyrano'

Since "Cyrano de Bergerac" has always been about the superficial nature of appearances, there's something fitting about the exterior renovations that have given rise to Joe Wright's sweet, earnest and sometimes enchanting new "Cyrano." For starters, the movie is a full-blown musical: Its roots lie not only in Edmond Rostand's 1897 play of romantic misdirection but also in a stage show that was written and directed by Erica Schmidt (who adapted the screenplay herself) and features songs and score by members of the National. And Peter Dinklage, who starred in that musical's 2019 off-Broadway production, superbly reprises his role here, giving us a Cyrano who is widely mocked not for an oversized proboscis but rather for a diminutive physique. The insults flung his way may be different, but his sense of social rejection — and his fear that he isn't fit to love — cuts just as deep.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Schmidt
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Seamus Mcgarvey
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
José Ferrer
Person
Ben Mendelsohn
Person
Haley Bennett
Person
Bryce Dessner
Person
Matt Berninger
Person
Joe Wright
The Portland Mercury

Film Review: Cyrano Is a Musical, but Why? Nobody Nose

The most astounding thing about Cyrano is not that this film, based on a French comedy from the 1890s, begins with Peter Dinklage performing a sword-fighting rap battle. It’s that this is, in fact, how the original play began. The original play introduces Cyrano as a large-nosed, charismatic, obnoxious,...
PORTLAND, OR
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Cheryl Burke Spoke of Freezing Eggs Months Before Matthew Lawrence Split

What could have been. Prior to their split, Cheryl Burke was vocal about her plans to have children with Matthew Lawrence. The Dancing With the Stars pro met the Mrs. Doubtfire star in 2006 when the actor’s brother Joey Lawrence competed on the ABC show. They started dating the following year but broke up in 2008.
CELEBRITIES
mainstreet-nashville.com

Review: Fall in love with Joe Wright’s ‘Cyrano’

Joe Wright is at his best when he’s making movies about love. They may not always have a happy ending. In fact, they usually don’t. But truly romantic movies seem to be a rarer and rarer thing in contemporary cinema and, like Max Ophuls and Jacques Demy before him, Wright is almost peerless in his ability to make an audience swoon and suffer in maximalist splendor.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Story#The National
Winston-Salem Journal

"Cyrano" - official movie trailer

Experience the greatest love story ever told. Watch the official trailer for #CyranoMovie now, from director Joe Wright and starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. – in theaters Feb. 25. The soundtrack is available to order via Decca Records here: https://Cyrano.lnk.to/OrderNowSo. Directed By: Joe Wright. Cast:...
MOVIES
Miami Herald

Movie review: ‘Cyrano’ deserves more love than it’s gotten from Oscars

We’re not saying “Cyrano” is the best film of 2022 or that no performance was better than Peter Dinklage’s portrayal of its namesake character. Yet for “Cyrano” — a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play, “Cyrano de Bergerac” — to receive but one well-deserved Academy Award nomination is a head-scratcher.
MOVIES
iheart.com

Movie Reviews of Cyrano, No Exit, Studio 666 and more!

This morning Capital Region Movie Reviewer Jackson Murphy was on with us talking about some new movies. This week he gave us his thoughts on Cyrano, No Exit, A Madea Homecoming, Studio 666 and the Oscar Nominated Short Films. Hope this helps you find something good to watch this weekend. Trailers are below.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Behind the Curtain of ‘Cyrano’

In 2018, the director Joe Wright settled into a former knitting needle factory in Connecticut that had been turned into a 200-seat theater to watch a musical workshop production. “I just remember weeping, actually,” Wright recalls now on Zoom, in between drags of a cigarette. “I was really shocked—that’s quite unusual for me. But there was something about Haley stood up on that balcony, with Pete beneath her, and the disconnect between these two people who really, desperately loved each other. You know?”
MOVIES
The Citizens Voice

Review: Sweet love story keeps 'New York Minute' afloat

Kate Spencer’s novel "In a New York minute" is one of those books whose ending you know before you even begin. That’s why we pick up these rom-coms, right? We know that the true fun of the story won't be the conclusion — it will be watching the dance between the two leads as they navigate their feelings and work their way past whatever obstacles land in their way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

“Cyrano,” Reviewed: A Musical Adaptation Plagued by Niceness

Joe Wright’s adaptation of the musical “Cyrano,” starring Peter Dinklage in the title role, has lavish production numbers that fill the screen with gaily costumed dancers. It has grandly decorative set pieces replete with sumptuous period designs seemingly plundered from the pre-revolutionary storerooms of Versailles. Yet the film, which opens on Friday, doesn’t contain an image as painterly as the opening shot of another new film, James Vaughan’s “Friends and Strangers,” which was made for what the director describes as a “micro-budget” in and around Sydney. There isn’t a composition as imaginative as those in Josephine Decker’s “The Sky Is Everywhere,” or a moment of choreography as deft as the one in Steven Soderbergh’s techno-thriller “Kimi,” in which the protagonist (Zoë Kravitz) struts through her loft while talking on the phone. In short, there’s neither poetry nor lyricism to Wright’s direction, neither thrills nor wonders in his filming of musical scenes. Instead, “Cyrano” is a thuddingly dull film that sinks under the ponderous undigested mass of its own bombast, squandering the talents of a fine cast and a fine concept.
MOVIES
