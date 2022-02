Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor never fully called it quits on their relationship. Stiller, 56, revealed in a recent interview with Esquire that he and Taylor, 50, have rekindled their marriage after separating nearly five years ago in 2017. They got back together after he and Taylor decided it would be best if he moved back in with her and their two kids during the early days of the pandemic, as it would be the only way he'd be able to see the kids during lockdown.

