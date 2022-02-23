Fact check: News segment error sparks false claim about Queen Elizabeth II, ivermectin

The claim: Queen Elizabeth II is taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19

Some social media users have latched onto a recent Australian news segment error to falsely claim Queen Elizabeth II is taking the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

A Feb. 21 Instagram post features a screenshot of a post from "A Current Affair," a news program on Australia's Nine Network , about the queen battling COVID-19. The post includes an image of stromectol , a brand name of ivermectin.

"OMG, THE QUEEN USES HORSE MEDICINE," reads the caption on the post, which accumulated more than 1,000 likes in one day.

Buckingham Palace announced Feb. 20 that Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for COVID-19. The fully-vaccinated, 95-year-old monarch is reportedly experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms .

Another Feb. 21 Instagram post shows a video of Dr. Mukesh Haikerwal discussing treatment options for elderly COVID-19 patients on "A Current Affair." Footage of ivermectin is shown in the clip.

“Rules for thee, but not for me,” reads the video caption. “The Queen that lives in the Capitol, while we’re confined to our districts has a different treatment plan to (sic) the rest of us.”

The claim has also spread on Twitter, where a 35-second clip of the broadcast generated more than 2 million views . Users cited the video as proof that the queen is taking ivermectin, which is not proven to treat COVID-19 .

But the network behind the segment included the footage of ivermectin due to an editing error, as fact-checking organizations and news outlets have reported. The network never claimed the queen was taking ivermectin, and there is no evidence she's taking the drug.

In a direct message, Luke Rudkowski, a Twitter user who shared the claim, said he updated his post once more information was released. USA TODAY reached out to other Instagram and Twitter users who shared the claim for comment.

Queen Elizabeth II speaks during an audience at Windsor Castle where she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries on Feb. 16, 2022. Steve Parsons/Pool via AP

No evidence queen is taking ivermectin

On Feb. 21, "A Current Affair" published a clarification on its website . The statement says the network's report shouldn't have included a shot of ivermectin and that the clip was "a result of human error."

“We were highlighting an approved infusion medication called sotrovimab and the report accidentally cut to a shot of stromectol – a product which contains ivermectin,” the clarification reads. “As a program we’ve done numerous stories highlighting the concerns around taking ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.”

During the news program, Haikerwal, a Melbourne physician, discussed sotrovimab . Australia provisionally approved the monoclonal antibody treatment in August 2021 as a COVID-19 treatment.

Haikerwal told USA TODAY via email that "this was an unfortunate sequence of events" where he gave commentary about the risks to the health of an elderly patient with COVID-19. He said ivermectin "never entered my thinking."

Haikerwal also took to Twitter to clear up the confusion.

“The captions displayed behind did not match the words spoken,” Haikerwal tweeted Feb. 22 .

The day prior, he pointed to a list of medications approved in Australia for treating COVID-19. Haikerwal wrote that the ivermectin images were “inadvertently inserted” into the segment.

While Buckingham Palace has not provided details on the queen’s COVID-19 diagnosis, as royal health is usually a private matter , there is no evidence she is taking ivermectin.

The drug is not approved for use as a COVID-19 treatment in Australia , the United Kingdom or the U.S. Experts previously told USA TODAY that scientifically rigorous studies have found no connection between ivermectin and improved COVID-19 outcomes. Health officials have warned against taking the drug to treat the coronavirus.

USA TODAY reached out to "A Current Affair and the queen's physician for additional comment.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that the queen is taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The claim is based on an Australian news segment that mistakenly included footage of ivermectin. The segment never claimed the queen was taking ivermectin, however, and there's no evidence she's taking the drug. No one making this claim online provided proof it was true. Ivermectin is not approved for treating COVID-19 in the U.K.

