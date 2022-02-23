ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown Police Track Down Car In Deadly Hit-Run

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
Allentown police have located a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, Feb 15. Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department

Police took the vehicle -- presumably a white Acura TSX -- into custody on Tuesday, Feb. 22, they said.

Steven Bernhard, 39, of Macungie, was killed in the crash on 17th Street and Sumner Avenue, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Sergeant Eric Stauffer of the Allentown Police Department Traffic Division at 610-437-7732, ext 2326, or the Allentown Police Non-Emergency number at 610-437-7751.

