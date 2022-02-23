North Texas Governments Close, Cancel Events Due To Winter Weather
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts and governments across North Texas are cancelling activities and events as ice and freezing rain move into the area.
This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Here are the changes that have been announced so far:
- Arlington: Essential facilities and services remain open.
- Via rideshares are suspended from 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 through Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Trash collection is suspended for Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Cold weather shelters have been opened through Sunday, Feb. 27.
- Carrollton: All public-facing City of Carrollton facilities will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and will remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Cleburne: City offices open at noon on Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Collin County: All Collin County polling places will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and will remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 24
- Dallas: City facilities remain open as of 3:30 p.m.
- Warming centers at City of Dallas libraries are open to the public until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
- Warming centers at City of Dallas rec centers are open to the public until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
- Denton: City facilities close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and will remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Denton County: All Denton County polling places will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and will remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 24
- Duncanville: City Hall and Facilities will be closed until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Public libraries close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
- Waste collection is suspended on Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Euless: Raven’s Grille will close at 2 p.m., Euless Library and Euless Family Life Center will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
- Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Fannin County: Administrative offices closed at 10 a.m. and early voting closed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
- Flower Mound: CAC, Public Library close at 3 p.m., Senior Center closes at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
- All non-emergency Town officers and facilities will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Fort Worth: City facilities remain open as of 3:30 p.m.
- Trinity Metro bus routes will run on a Saturday schedule on Thursday, Feb. 24. All ZIPZONE services are ending at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will restart at 9 a.m. Thursday. No service on Molly the Trolley or The Dash. Route 31/CentrePort will not operate. Routes not operating on Saturday will not operate.
- TEXRail will operate on its regular schedule. TRE will operate on a Saturday schedule. ACCESS paratransit will be available for life-sustaining trips.
- Residential waste collection suspended until further notice.
- Grapevine: All city facilities will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 24. The library and rec center will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
- Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Irving: All Irving Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m., city recreation centers will close at 6 p.m. and polling stations will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
- Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Kennedale: City offices including the Library close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Further closures may be made Thursday morning.
- Lancaster: Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Melissa: Solid waste collection services will not run on Thursday, Feb. 24. Thursday routes will be collected on Friday, and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday, should conditions allow.
- Mesquite: All rec centers, Westlake Sports Center, Mesquite Golf Club, and North Branch and Main Libraries close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Announcements will be tomorrow morning about hours and closures for Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Midlothian: Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb. 24.
- North Richland Hills: City Hall, NRH Centre, and NRH Senior Center opening delayed until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Operating hours remain normal for NRH Library and NRH Animal Shelter.
- Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Plano: All Plano Recreation facilities (including scheduled programs), Public Library locations, and the Animal Shelter will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
- The Plano Municipal Court will reschedule dockets for Feb. 23-24. Summons and citations due Feb. 24 or 25 will be extended until Friday, Mar. 4.
- The Plano Overnight Warming Station will be open for day and night starting Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25. Doors open tonight at 10:30 p.m. and bus pickups will continue through noon.
- The City will remain open, but weather may impact operations on Thursday, Feb. 24.
- Tarrant County: Early voting locations will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Announcements will be made later about hours and closures for Thursday, Feb. 24.
- TEXpress Managed Lanes: All managed lanes on LBJ Express, North Tarrant Express, and NTE 35W have been closed on Wednesday, Feb. 23 until further notice.
