ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

North Texas Governments Close, Cancel Events Due To Winter Weather

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qu406_0eMqjfSX00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts and governments across North Texas are cancelling activities and events as ice and freezing rain move into the area.

♦♦♦ Click Here For A Complete List Of North Texas School District Closures ♦♦♦

This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Here are the changes that have been announced so far:

  • Arlington: Essential facilities and services remain open.
    • Via rideshares are suspended from 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 through Thursday, Feb. 24.
    • Trash collection is suspended for Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb. 24.
    • Cold weather shelters have been opened through Sunday, Feb. 27.
  • Carrollton: All public-facing City of Carrollton facilities will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and will remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 24.
    • Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • Cleburne: City offices open at noon on Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • Collin County: All Collin County polling places will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and will remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 24
  • Dallas: City facilities remain open as of 3:30 p.m.
    • Warming centers at City of Dallas libraries are open to the public until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
    • Warming centers at City of Dallas rec centers are open to the public until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
  • Denton: City facilities close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and will remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • Denton County: All Denton County polling places will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and will remain closed through Thursday, Feb. 24
  • Duncanville: City Hall and Facilities will be closed until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.
    • Public libraries close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
    • Waste collection is suspended on Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • Euless: Raven’s Grille will close at 2 p.m., Euless Library and Euless Family Life Center will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
    • Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • Fannin County: Administrative offices closed at 10 a.m. and early voting closed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
  • Flower Mound: CAC, Public Library close at 3 p.m., Senior Center closes at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
    • All non-emergency Town officers and facilities will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.
    • Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • Fort Worth: City facilities remain open as of 3:30 p.m.
    • Trinity Metro bus routes will run on a Saturday schedule on Thursday, Feb. 24. All ZIPZONE services are ending at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will restart at 9 a.m. Thursday. No service on Molly the Trolley or The Dash. Route 31/CentrePort will not operate. Routes not operating on Saturday will not operate.
    • TEXRail will operate on its regular schedule. TRE will operate on a Saturday schedule. ACCESS paratransit will be available for life-sustaining trips.
    • Residential waste collection suspended until further notice.
  • Grapevine: All city facilities will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 24. The library and rec center will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
    • Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • Irving: All Irving Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m., city recreation centers will close at 6 p.m. and polling stations will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
    • Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • Kennedale: City offices including the Library close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Further closures may be made Thursday morning.
  • Lancaster: Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • Melissa: Solid waste collection services will not run on Thursday, Feb. 24. Thursday routes will be collected on Friday, and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday, should conditions allow.
  • Mesquite: All rec centers, Westlake Sports Center, Mesquite Golf Club, and North Branch and Main Libraries close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Announcements will be tomorrow morning about hours and closures for Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • Midlothian: Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • North Richland Hills: City Hall, NRH Centre, and NRH Senior Center opening delayed until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.
    • Operating hours remain normal for NRH Library and NRH Animal Shelter.
    • Waste disposal and recycling pickup has been suspended for Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • Plano: All Plano Recreation facilities (including scheduled programs), Public Library locations, and the Animal Shelter will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
    • The Plano Municipal Court will reschedule dockets for Feb. 23-24. Summons and citations due Feb. 24 or 25 will be extended until Friday, Mar. 4.
    • The Plano Overnight Warming Station will be open for day and night starting Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25. Doors open tonight at 10:30 p.m. and bus pickups will continue through noon.
    • The City will remain open, but weather may impact operations on Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • Tarrant County: Early voting locations will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Announcements will be made later about hours and closures for Thursday, Feb. 24.
  • TEXpress Managed Lanes: All managed lanes on LBJ Express, North Tarrant Express, and NTE 35W have been closed on Wednesday, Feb. 23 until further notice.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

DART Returns To Regular Operations On Saturday, February 26

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DART officials said that normal bus and rail service will resume on Saturday, Feb. 26 on regular schedules. DART rail service has been suspended since Wednesday, Feb. 23 due to the icy conditions a bout of winter weather brought through North Texas. Those conditions made operating the train potentially dangerous for patrons and workers, and the decision was made to suspend service until officials were confident about being able to operate safely. “The safety of DART riders and employees will always be the primary focus of the agency,” said Michele Wong Krause, chair of the DART Board of Directors. “Throughout...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For DFW Metroplex And Beyond From Early Saturday Morning To Midday

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, until noon for parts of North Texas including the Metroplex. Therefore CBS 11 Meteorologists have made it a First Alert Weather Day until noon. I know we are all feeling winter storm fatigue and seeing a new advisory adds another layer of exhaustion. This won’t be a long-lasting event so there isn’t a need to run to buy bread and milk. I still have my big box of Lucky Charms, but it hasn’t provided any luck to change our weather pattern. The advisory does include the DFW Metroplex...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

The First Black Family In Texas To Race Quarter Horses Gets Recognition Thanks To A Special Stallion

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A local family is making history in the state of Texas. The Hatley family – the first Black family in Texas to race quarter horses – is getting a lot of recognition thanks to their hard work with a special horse. The Hatley family in Lancaster has a long history of racing horses but more recently it’s been about a special stallion. “His name is Black Lives Matter,” James Hatley Jr. said. “With all the police brutality and awareness of Black Lives Matter movement, I think it was the best time ever to keep it going so it...
LANCASTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
City
Midlothian, TX
City
North Richland Hills, TX
State
Texas State
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Cleburne, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
DFW Community News

Temperatures In The 20s As Freezing Rain/Drizzle Moves Through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Light freezing drizzle picked up across the Metroplex Thursday morning, streaming up from the southwest. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reporting that secondary and untreated roads are iced over in Dallas County. From northern Tarrant County CBS 11 storm spotter Jason McLaughlin reports that most sections of Highway 287 are iced over.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD Classes Will Start 2-Hours Late Friday

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD announced Thursday afternoon, it will operate on a two-hour delay for students on Friday, Feb. 25. Buses will run on a two-hour delayed scheduled as well. Staff are asked to report at the usual time. Transportation employees should report two hours later...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Highlighting Texas’ First Black Millionaire William McDonald Of Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – You can’t talk about Black history in Fort Worth without telling the story of William McDonald – the first Black millionaire in Texas and a natural born leader, said historian Jayn Higgins. “The manner in which he carried himself was regal,” said Higgins. “He didn’t buy into the concept of being subservient or less than.” At 18, McDonald was hired as a school principal in Kaufman County. At 21, he joined the state’s Republican Party, eventually becoming chairman. McDonald joined forces with a railroad executive, the two of them brokering deals that helped McDonald get rich. William McDonald (credit: Tarrant County...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Disposal#Freezing Rain#Day And Night#North Texas#Click Here#City Hall And Facilities#Euless Family Life Center
CBS DFW

DART Says No Rail Service Thursday Due To ‘Severe Winter Weather’, Bus Routes On Sunday Schedule

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) –  With increased ice accumulation across North Texas expected, Dallas Area Rapid Transit has extended its Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans through the end of service on Thursday, February 24. DART rail operations remain suspended and DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule from 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ART will determine a service restoration timeline based on weather conditions. Riders should expect significant delays and should avoid travel whenever possible. DART riders can stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts. DART will operate 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations. The Operating Scenario 2 shuttle bus routes...
CBS DFW

Volunteers In Jeeps Rolling To The Rescue In North Texas During Icy Road Conditions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Road conditions are about to go from bad to worse in Fort Worth and throughout North Texas. Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 23, some cars were sliding and there were multiple accidents on I-30 West. As more people got on the road, CBS 11 met a group of people who are helping anyone who may get stuck while out driving. “What we’re going to do is go out and try to assist stranded motorists when they get stuck and not be able to get thereself (sic) out,” Jeep driver David Lee said. The Jeeps are rolling to the rescue. Volunteers in Jeeps are...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas City Leaders Frustrated After DART Suspends Rail Operations 3rd Straight Day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DART announced Thursday afternoon, Feb. 24, due to winter weather concerns, rail operations will remain suspended through Friday, Feb. 25 and DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule from 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. that day. This has been the case since Wednesday. “DART operations teams are working diligently to complete inspections and make necessary repairs to the light rail right-of-way with the goal of returning to regular service on Saturday morning,” DART said in a news release. “Final determination of the service schedule will be confirmed Friday afternoon.” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson responded to CBSDFW’s tweet about...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
CBS DFW

Water Leak, Transformer Malfunction At Irving’s Nimitz High School Result In Day Of Remote Learning

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A water leak on the Nimitz High School campus caused by the winter weather led to a transformer malfunction that has affected the power as well as the heating in the entire building, Irving ISD announced Thursday night, Feb. 24. As a result, students and staff at the school will transition to remote learning on Friday, Feb. 25. “Irving ISD maintenance is onsite and working to rectify the situation as quickly as possible; however, this process will require additional time,” the school district explained in a notice to Nimitz High School families. Students will be expected to log into Canvas for their assignments. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work quickly to resolve this issue,” the school district said.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Winter Weather Causes More Than 1,000 Flight Cancellations At DFW, 200+ At Love Field

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The winter weather moving into and through North Texas Thursday is affecting travel on the roads and in the air. DFW Airport officials said in a statement that they “currently [have] four runways operational today. Our teams continue to treat the runways and taxiways, bridges, roads, and overpasses at the Airport. Customers should continue checking with their airline for flight information before heading to the Airport.” Before sunrise, more than 1,000 flights had already been cancelled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and just to the east at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) nearly 100 flights have...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

DART Offering Limited Operating Service Due To Icy Conditions, Winter Weather

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Getting around North Texas during the latest winter weather event my be tricky for some. Officials with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) announced that they are implementing a Severe Winter Weather Operating Plan. Because of the icy conditions DART rail operations will be suspended on Wednesday,...
CBS DFW

Dallas Zoo Gorillas Cleared Of COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo announced Thursday, Feb. 24, the five western lowland gorillas that tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month have been cleared of the virus. None of the gorillas showed symptoms, the zoo said, and the other gorillas tested negative. Dallas Zoo gorillas (credit: Dallas Zoo) Back on Feb. 8, the Dallas Zoo explained, “Great apes and big cats are known to be at risk of COVID-19 infection, which is why the Dallas Zoo has regularly tested these animals throughout the pandemic and had instituted strict protocols to protect them against any potential exposure.” The zoo said at the time, the gorillas did not need any treatment, but they were being closely monitored and tested every few days until they tested negative for COVID-19.  
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas Deep Freeze Is Over, But Round Of Scattered, Cold Rain Possible This Weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After a few days of freezing cold and rain, North Texas is drying out (for a few hours) and warming up. Temperatures on Friday started out below freezing but the thermometer will rise this afternoon — with highs topping out in the low 40s. Plenty of sunshine will stick around early in the day. High clouds will roll in during the afternoon/evening. Late Friday night, spotty light rain is expected to drift into the Metroplex from the south, but it will be close to midnight before this happens. Brief, freezing drizzle is possible in the overnight/predawn hours for counties to the west and north — mostly west of Interstate-35W. But the impact of the wet weather should be minimal as temperatures rise above freezing. The scattered, cold rain showers will stick around on Saturday, especially during the morning and afternoon. During this period the best chances of rain will be along and east of the I-35 corridor.
TEXAS STATE
DFW Community News

If You Have To Drive On Icy Roads…

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Patrick Williams is a retired Texas State Trooper who has spent the last 10 years as the chief instructor at Ideal Driving School in Plano. He took CBS 11 out for a lesson on how to drive on ice-covered roads. “If the road is slick...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
104K+
Followers
20K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy