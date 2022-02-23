Ozark Season 4, Part 2: Netflix Sets Release Date for Final 7 Episodes

Click here to read the full article.

Ruth Langmore’s sure-to-be-epic vengeance spree will commence this spring.

Netflix on Wednesday announced that the second part of Ozark ‘s seven-episode fourth and final season will be released on April 29, roughly three months after Part 1 dropped on the streamer. (Watch a teaser for the final batch of episodes above.)

As showrunner Chris Mundy recently revealed to TVLine, Part 2 will pick up where the finale of Part 1 left off — with Julia Garner’s Ruth on the warpath following the brutal murder of her cousin Wyatt . “We pick up right away,” the EP shared. “We would be cheating everybody if we jumped past the emotional place we were in [at the end of Episode 7].”

The final episodes will also bring resolution to the flash-forward car wreck involving the Byrde family that was teased in the Season 4 premiere. As Mundy explained back in January, the ambiguity surrounding the exact timing of the accident was intentional.

“There’s a feeling on our show all the time where anything can happen at anytime, and I like that unease,” he told us. “We felt like people [watching the Season 4 premiere] might be confused for a split second, but then when the [action cuts immediately] to Mexico they’d realize [it was a flash-forward]. But we didn’t want to do any more of the math for them.”