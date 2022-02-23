ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to Know About Yeezy Gap

By Layla Ilchi
 4 days ago
A look from Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

One of the biggest fashion collaborations of 2021 was between Kanye West and Gap for their Yeezy Gap partnership, which brought the rapper’s acclaimed fashion brand over to the retailer.

Buzz for the collaboration first started in June 2020 when West and Gap revealed they were teaming up under the Yeezy Gap name to create modern, elevated basics at accessible price points. When the partnership was announced, Gap’s stock increased by nearly 19 percent to $12.07 in a day.

Yeezy Gap released several drops from its collaboration last year, however, interest among customers reached a new high when West revealed this January that he would be teaming with his close collaborator, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, for a new collaboration under Yeezy Gap, named Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, which released its first limited drop on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prkcs_0eMqjNlZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnvYp_0eMqjNlZ00

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about Yeezy Gap, including the collaboration with Balenciaga. Read on for more.

When was Yeezy Gap announced?

West and Gap revealed their Yeezy Gap collaboration in June 2020, with products slated to be released in the next year. News of the partnership caused Gap’s stock to increase by nearly 19 percent to $12.07 in a day.

What kind of apparel is Yeezy Gap offering?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nt0l_0eMqjNlZ00
A round jacket was among the first items for Yeezy Gap. Courtesy

Yeezy Gap revealed its first apparel drop in June 2021: a $200 round puffer jacket made from recycled nylon that comes in blue, black and red. To advertise the item, Yeezy Gap had floating projections of the jacket placed in several locations in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago.

West and Gap then revealed its second Yeezy Gap drop in September, this time a 100 percent cotton, double layer hoodie that comes in purple, brown, black and blue. The hoodie came in adult and children’s sizes.

What has the reception been like for Yeezy Gap?

West’s influence on fashion has been undeniable, and his Yeezy Gap line unsurprisingly resonated heavily with fans.

The release of the Yeezy Gap hoodie resulted in the most sales day for Gap in its 52-year history, with 70 percent of customers new to the brand, according to Gap.

The hoodie was also featured in West’s “Heaven and Hell” music video from his recent “Donda” album where he and a series of masked figures wear the black Yeezy Gap hoodie. The music video caused searches for “Gap hoodies” to increase by 287 percent, according to fashion e-commerce aggregator Love the Sales. It was also reported that searches for “black Gap hoodies” increased by 61 percent.

What is Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga?

On Jan. 7, it was revealed that West would be teaming with his longtime collaborator, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, for a new collaboration dubbed Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. Gvasalia and West have regularly worked together in the past, with Gvasalia acting as the creative director for West’s “Donda” release events.

Following the news, Yeezy Gap released a statement reading: “this first-of-its-kind launch sees Ye’s peerless vision bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with iconic American brand, Gap.”

Yeezy Gap also released a new logo for the Balenciaga collaboration, which was a play on the Gap box logo reimagined in black and with the letters YZY in caps.

What does Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga look like?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbMQq_0eMqjNlZ00
A Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga look. courtesy shot.

On Feb. 23, West and Gvasalia revealed the first drop of their Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collaboration, which consists of eight styles that reflect timeless silhouettes. The pieces include a denim jacket, jeans, a range of logo T-shirts and hoodies, fitted sweatpants and puffer jackets. An abstract dove motif is visible throughout the collection.

Prices range from $120 to $440 and the pieces are available on the Yeezy Gap website as well as on Farfetch. It is expected the pieces will take four to six weeks to ship.

