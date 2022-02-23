ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol Tequila Joins Trackhouse Racing in Fontana

By Speedway Digest Staff
 4 days ago

Trackhouse Racing might have one of the most popular corporate partners in the garage Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series visits Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. The team announced today that driver Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet will carry the livery of Casa Del Sol, a luxury sipping tequila this...

