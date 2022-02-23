Eva Longoria’s Casa Del Sol Tequila Joins Trackhouse Racing in Fontana

Race Winner: Cole Custer of SS Green Light Racing (Ford) Stage 1 Winner: Trevor Bayne of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Cole Custer of SS Green Light Racing (Ford) Riley Herbst scored a hard-earned top-10 finish in the Production Alliance 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing started 16th in the 38-car field and worked diligently to break into the top-10. Herbst fought a loose-handling racecar for much of the race around the two-mile oval, but the 23-year-old racer from Las Vegas persevered, finishing 10th in the penultimate stage and then coming home ninth when the checkered flag dropped. The result, coupled with Herbst’s fourth-place drive last week in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, has him fourth in the championship standings.
