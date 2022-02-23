ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratings: College Jeopardy! Ends on High Note, Boosting Abbott Elementary

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
In the latest TV show ratings, the grand finale of ABC’s Jeopardy! College Championship Tournament drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, marking series highs and tying NBC’s This Is Us for the Tuesday demo win.

Leading out of that, Abbott Elementary enjoyed its largest audience in four episodes (2.9 mil) and tied its demo high (0.6), while black-ish (1.9 mil/0.4) ticked up. To Tell the Truth ‘s season opener (1.8 mil/0.3) was a slight improvement on time slot predecessor Queens ‘ Season 1 averages (1.3 mil/0.3).

Elsewhere:

CBS | FBI (7.1 mil/0.6) copped the night’s largest audience and returned steady in the demo. International (5.9 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (5.5 mil/0.5) each dipped in the demo yet easily outdrew their respective rivals in total audience.

THE CW | Superman & Lois (793K/0.2, read recap ) added some eyeballs, while Naomi (500K/0.1) dropped just a few.

FOX | The Resident (3 mil/0.3) was steady, while The Real Dirty Dancing (1.4 mil/0.2) dipped with its finale. ( TRDD ‘s season earned a “B-” from readers , who were split on which couple should have won.)

NBC | American Auto (2 mil/0.4) and Grand Crew (1.5 mil/0.3) were steady, while This Is Us (4.3 mil/0.7, read post mortem ) returned to series lows and New Amsterdam (2.8 mil/0.3, read post mortem ) tied its own lows.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

