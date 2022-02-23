ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“He is a detached teammate…What the heck is going on in New Orleans” JJ Redick pissed off at Zion Williamson for not reaching out to CJ McCollum, says he lacks “basic human courtesy”

By Harshit Singh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJJ Redick didn’t hold back his words in bashing ex-teammate Zion Williamson for a multitude of reasons out of which the most important one was Zion not speaking to CJ McCollum even once after his trade to the New Orleans Pelicans from the Portland Trailblazers. CJ McCollum in a statement said...

The partnership between Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans has worked terribly so far. In three years, neither side is closer to reaching their goals. The Williamson saga has played out very weirdly this season. His injury status has hardly improved and rumors are flying around that he is not happy there. Such rumors have been floated previously but with Williamson not reaching out to CJ McCollum upon his trade to the Pelicans, the uncertainty about Zion’s happiness with the franchise exacerbated.
