Charles Barkley Praises LeBron James For His Incredible Career: "From An 18-Year-Old Kid To Come To The NBA, Be One Of The 5 Or 10 Greatest Players, Has Never Come Close To Getting Into Trouble In Today's Society, I Think It's Amazing."

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James was one of the many NBA players that received his flowers during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend. The NBA paid tribute to the 75 best players in the history of this league. And LeBron James was one of the players that garnered a lot of love and attention on...

Actress Courteney Cox Looked Very Interested In Michael Jordan In Old Picture: "I Remember Him Being So Affable And Funny And Kind."

Michael Jordan was one of the most iconic celebrities in the world during the 90s when he dominated the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, winning six championships in eight years. His Airness did everything on the court to take his team to the top of the world, becoming one of the most famous people on earth in the process.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Adidas is bringing back Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker

Last July, a source familiar with Adidas’ upcoming releases told Complex that the brand planned to release two of the sneakers Kobe Bryant wore while he was signed to the label through the late ‘90s and early ‘00s. Today, Adidas confirmed the report with official imagery of the Kobe 1, Bryant’s first signature shoe with the brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
Essence

'It’s Challenging For Sure': Steph Curry Opens Up About His Parents' Divorce And Being There For Them — Separately

The NBA star decided to speak on how he's handled their divorce, which involves being of support, sans judgment, to both his mom and dad. When it was revealed that former NBA player Dell and wife Sonya Curry were calling it quits after more than 30 years, and doing so in a less than amicable way, people had plenty of thoughts. One of them was, how does their split impact their well-known adult children? Sure, Stephen, Seth, and younger sister Sydel are all married with children of their own, but you never get too old to have feelings about watching your parents break up.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Mount Rushmore: "The First Three Choices Are Easy. I Got Michael Jordan, He Is The Greatest Of All Time. I Got LeBron James, I Think He Is No. 2 All Time."

The NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary this season, remembering all the great stars that made the league what it is right now. Many players have made history in the association, but only a handful of them can be considered among the top 10 players of all time. Things get...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Savannah James Fuels Speculation About LeBron James Returning To Cleveland After Posting An Instagram Story About Akron: “There’s No Place Like Home.”

With the 2022 NBA All-Star Game being held in Cleveland this year, there was a lot of anticipation about the return of LeBron James. James, who is a native of Akron, Ohio, just a few miles out of Cleveland, played for the franchise for 11 years across 2 stints. And he helped bring the franchise its only NBA championship in history.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Got Kawhi Leonard To Smile At The NBA Top 75 Event: "MJ Did The Impossible"

Michael Jordan stole all the headlines over All-Star Weekend. Jordan was part of the NBA 75, the group of players dubbed the best 75 players in the history of the NBA. And the NBA decided to honor these players ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland. Many pictures of Jordan have come out since then, but one picture has garnered the attention of fans.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jarrett Allen Reveals He Had To Get An iPhone Because The Cavaliers Wouldn't Let Him Be Part Of The Group Text: "They Wanted All Blue Messages."

Jarrett Allen has proven to be a massive get for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former Nets big man made his way to Cleveland as part of the trade to land James Harden in Brooklyn. And in that time, he has established himself as one of the best young big men in the NBA, being named an All-Star for the first time this year.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Seth Curry clears up relationship with Ben Simmons

Seth Curry is in a unique situation as a player who was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons. As someone who has been closely involved with the Simmons saga as a result, he had an interesting take on whether Simmons owes anyone anything as a result.
NBA
The Spun

Bronny James Has Landed A Major Endorsement Deal

Bronny James may not be a pro just yet, but he’s already landed a major endorsement deal. The son of NBA great LeBron James has struck a deal with PSD underwear and plans to released a signature collection in 2022. “It’s official! Who’s ready for @bronny collection! Welcome to...
NBA

