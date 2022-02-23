ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Reading, PA

Peter Molinaro Joins Tower Health Board of Directors

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEST READING, PA — Tower Health’s Board of Directors announced today that Pete Molinaro will join the Board on March 1, 2022, for a three-year term. Mr. Molinaro currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Adhezion Biomedical, LLC, based in Wyomissing, and has 40 years of experience in the medical device...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Avon Grove SD Announces Administrative Restructuring

WEST GROVE, PA — On February 24, 2022, the Avon Grove School District (AGSD) Board of School Directors approved the appointments of Dr. Nicole Harvey and Mr. Scott DeShong to the positions of assistant superintendent. Harvey and DeShong will each begin a three-year term on March 1, 2022. A...
WEST GROVE, PA
MyChesCo

Stephanie Saint-Cyr Joins Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management

WILMINGTON, DE – WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management, this week announced Stephanie Saint-Cyr as its Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth Advisory Services in Princeton, N.J., reporting to Jennifer Dempsey Fox, CFP®, President of Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management. Saint-Cyr will be the Wealth Advisor partnering closely with Brian Taylor, Wealth Director, for Clients of the Princeton office. She will also lead all wealth advisors across the Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management footprint.
MyChesCo

AgroFresh Announces Implementation of FreshCloud Quality Inspection

PHILADELPHIA, PA — AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) this week announced that Westfalia Fruit, a leading multinational supplier of fresh fruit to international markets, will utilize FreshCloud at its Westfalia Fruit USA operation transforming its quality management systems to support the largest avocado-growing footprint in the world. FreshCloud Quality...
AGRICULTURE
MyChesCo

SEPTA Board Approves New Program to Promote Safety on the System

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On Thursday, SEPTA’s Board approved a new program that will add “Guides” to serve as ambassadors on the system. Up to 88 guides will be assigned to stations and vehicles along the Broad Street and Market Frankford Lines, as well as the concourses in Center City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Wyomissing, PA
City
West Reading, PA
County
Berks County, PA
MyChesCo

Chester County Intermediate Unit Offers New Programming for Adult Education

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) is offering new and exciting programs for adults who want to pursue new career opportunities. These programs will provide adult students with affordable and flexible ways to earn industry certifications, training and licenses. Students also have the opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain the skills necessary to grow in their careers.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Commission for Women Hosts Financial Security for Crime Survivors Discussion

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Commission for Women, FreeFrom, the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV), the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, and the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Advocate (OVA) recently hosted a Financial Security for Crime Survivors discussion virtually to address the complexities of financial abuse and highlight the resources available in the Commonwealth.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Vishay Intertechnology Announces CEO Retirement and Succession Plan

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH) has announced that Dr. Gerald Paul has decided to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors on December 31, 2022. The Board of Directors has appointed Joel Smejkal, Executive Vice President, Corporate Business Development, to succeed Dr. Paul as President and Chief Executive Officer. The Board also intends to appoint Mr. Smejkal to the Board of Directors, effective upon Dr. Paul’s retirement. In addition, the Board has appointed Jeff Webster, Executive Vice President, Business Head Passive Components, to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer. Both Messrs. Smejkal and Webster will assume their new roles on January 1, 2023.
MALVERN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Thornton
MyChesCo

Context Therapeutics to Participate in the Sachs 15th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX), a women’s oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments for breast and gynecological cancers, this week announced that Chief Executive Officer Martin Lehr will deliver a corporate presentation during the Sachs 15th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum taking place virtually March 1-2, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Beyond Celiac Reviews the Latest in Celiac Disease Research

AMBLER, PA — Beyond Celiac recently hosted “Breakthroughs in Celiac Science,” the latest in its Virtual Town Hall Series, highlighting current celiac disease research. The presentation, available now on a podcast, covers research published last year and studies currently underway, as well as the science Beyond Celiac is funding to accelerate toward treatments and a cure.
AMBLER, PA
MyChesCo

CubeSmart Declares First Quarter 2022 Dividend

MALVERN, PA — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced that its Board of Trustees recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share for the period ending March 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on April 18, 2022, to common shareholders of record on April 1, 2022. CubeSmart is a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Board Of Advisors#Board Chair#Tower Health#Adhezion Biomedical#Llc#Reading Hospital#Boards#Alvernia University#Marshall University
MyChesCo

Rockland Immunochemicals Collaborates With Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing

LIMERICK, PA — Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (Rockland), a leading life science reagents manufacturer and service provider with years of expertise in antibodies, assay, and reagent development for early- to late-stage bioprocessing and the Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing (JIB), a full-service development and training organization specializing in biologics and biopharmaceuticals announced an agreement has been signed under which both entities are able to utilize one another’s strengths to provide complete and scalable bioprocessing solutions to both large and emerging biopharmaceutical companies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Cheyney Road to Close Next Week in Concord Township

CONCORD TWP, PA — Cheyney Road is scheduled to close between Concord Road and Saint Johns Drive in Concord Township, Delaware County, on Tuesday, March 1, through Thursday, March 3, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for pipe replacement, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). During the closure,...
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
MyChesCo

Mike Downey Joins The Galbreath Group as Senior Managing Director

ABINGTON, PA — The Galbreath Group announced Mike Downey recently joined the firm as Senior Managing Director. Mike comes to The Galbreath Group with 30 years of industry experience. For the past 16 years, Mike focused on working with depository and financial institutions, helping them with strategies to retain, recruit, and retire senior executives. Mike assists his clients in funding these plans with alternative investments, such as BOLI/CUOLI, separate managed accounts and stable value products. He is a graduate of University of Maryland and holds the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation, life and health insurance licenses, and series 6, 63, 65, and 7 FINRA securities registrations. Mike resides near Annapolis, Maryland.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy