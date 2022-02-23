OrthoPediatrics marks 1,000th case with pedicle screw navigation tool

The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
Wednesday, Columbia University terminated its psychiatry department chair because he posted a racially insensitive retweet about South Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech, reports the Huffington Post. Jeffrey Lieberman is no longer the psychiatry department head at Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons nor the psychiatrist-in-chief at Columbia University Irving Medical...
This study aims to analysis the efficacy of the 3D printing percutaneous guide template in combination with the pointed lotus-style regulator in percutaneous pedicle screw fixation. 60 thoracolumbar fractures patients receiving percutaneous pedicle screw fixation (PPSF) were enrolled and randomly divided into 3 groups. Patients in Group A received traditional PPSF, while patients in Group B received PPSF with flat end lotus-style regulator and patients in Group C received PPSF with pointed lotus-style regulator. The experimental results showed that the highest number of pedicle screw successfully inserted by the first time was in group C, while lowest in group A (P"‰<"‰0.05). The total time of fluoroscopy and operation were lower in group C, and higher in group A (P"‰<"‰0.05). VAS and ODI scores were all lower after surgery than before surgery in 3groups. VAS and ODI scores were lower in group B and C, compared with group A at day 1, 7 after surgery (P"‰<"‰0.05). KA decreased significantly in 3 groups after surgery and no difference in KA change between 3 groups (P"‰>"‰0.05). Taken together, Application of the 3D printing guide template in combination with pointed lotus-style regulator improved the accuracy of pedicle insertion.
A special and important life-saving milestone for one local hospital. On Thursday, February 24, UPMC Hamot completed its 1,000th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure. This eliminates the need for open heart surgery when the program started back in May of 2012. They were only able to work on one patient...
If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
Nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 patients who qualified for, but did not receive, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) due to a shortage of resources during the height of the pandemic died in the hospital, despite being young with few other health issues, according to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
With face masks remaining a regular feature for people throughout the country, there may be a temptation to get more bang for your buck by giving your mask a spray with sanitizer, or trying to extend its life by sanitizing between uses, as has been done in times of mask shortages.
People who have looked their mortality in the face often describe their near-death experiences in surprisingly similar terms – vivid recollection of memories, a sense of standing outside of their body, bright lights, or a feeling of tranquility.
While there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from people who have had near-death experiences (NDEs), scientists have little to no data on what happens in the brain as people transition into death. However, under tragic circumstances, scientists have collected the first continuous data on the neural dynamics of the brain during death.
When an 87-year-old patient developed seizures after receiving surgery due to a...
In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
A doctor facing allegations he inappropriately asked a Muslim woman to remove her veil is facing being struck off after he repeatedly criticised patients' lack of English speaking skills in their medical notes. Dr Keith Wolverson, 55, faces being struck off after criticising the language ability of 15 patients in...
The space race has been heating up for years now and it’s become a lucrative industry as of late. However, not all news on that front is good, like with the case of a Texas company that was convicted for potentially supplying tainted rocket fuel to both NASA and SpaceX.
William Verden, 17, who has kidney disease and is on dialysis, is at the centre of a treatment dispute in the Court of Protection. A woman who appealed for help after saying her teenage son needs a kidney donor has been “blown away” by the response, a lawyer has said.
In early 2013, after Erin Consuegra gave birth to her second child at age 28, her health nosedived. She developed worrying symptoms, including extreme fatigue, fluttery heart beats, and high blood pressure. She said her doctor prescribed blood pressure medication and chalked it up to stress. But Consuegra, an elementary...
The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
