OrthoPediatrics marks 1,000th case with pedicle screw navigation tool

This study aims to analysis the efficacy of the 3D printing percutaneous guide template in combination with the pointed lotus-style regulator in percutaneous pedicle screw fixation. 60 thoracolumbar fractures patients receiving percutaneous pedicle screw fixation (PPSF) were enrolled and randomly divided into 3 groups. Patients in Group A received traditional PPSF, while patients in Group B received PPSF with flat end lotus-style regulator and patients in Group C received PPSF with pointed lotus-style regulator. The experimental results showed that the highest number of pedicle screw successfully inserted by the first time was in group C, while lowest in group A (P"‰<"‰0.05). The total time of fluoroscopy and operation were lower in group C, and higher in group A (P"‰<"‰0.05). VAS and ODI scores were all lower after surgery than before surgery in 3groups. VAS and ODI scores were lower in group B and C, compared with group A at day 1, 7 after surgery (P"‰<"‰0.05). KA decreased significantly in 3 groups after surgery and no difference in KA change between 3 groups (P"‰>"‰0.05). Taken together, Application of the 3D printing guide template in combination with pointed lotus-style regulator improved the accuracy of pedicle insertion.

