Another weekend has come and gone, and another broadcast from the Fripp-Willcox kitchen in deepest rural Worcestershire has beamed its way into the nation's hearts. This week, coltish duo Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox visited the back catalogue of Akron's finest, The Black Keys, and delivered a rousing version of their 2011 smash Lonely Boy.

