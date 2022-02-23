ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

IAG in advanced talks on mixed jet fleet renewal -sources

By Tim Hepher
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBedn_0eMqgMQ700
A logo of Airbus is seen at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Airlines group IAG (ICAG.L) is in advanced talks with planemakers on a medium-haul fleet shake-up that may see the British Airways parent opt for Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) jets to update a European fleet of Airbus narrowbodies, industry sources said.

IAG stunned the industry nearly three years ago when it unveiled a tentative order worth $24 billion at list prices for 200 Boeing 737 MAX at the Paris Airshow in 2019, at a time when the jet was grounded worldwide in the wake of two fatal crashes.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 early the following year caused that deal - intended as a show of confidence in troubled Boeing by then IAG boss Willie Walsh - to lapse, and the airline group later started a formal contest between Boeing and Airbus.

The sources said Boeing looked likely to keep a slimmed-down version of the order, potentially involving closer to 50 jets than the original blockbuster quantity of 200.

The multi-national airline group also owns narrowbody operators Aer Lingus of Ireland and Spain's Iberia and Vueling.

Airbus and Boeing declined to comment. IAG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If a deal is confirmed in ongoing negotiations, Boeing's MAX is seen most likely to be deployed at Vueling and future low-cost operations at London Gatwick.

IAG (ICAG.L) additionally has options to order additional Airbus narrowbody aircraft, inherited from earlier purchases.

But firming up new Airbus orders has hit a hurdle as the European planemaker struggles to find available production slots after taking a lead over Boeing in the market for single-aisle jets.

Further Airbus orders may also depend on progress in negotiations over undelivered A350 aircraft, the sources said.

IAG Chief Financial Officer Steve Gunning told analysts in November that the airline group would need some additional short-haul aircraft towards 2024 or 2025 and hinted that any order would include the 737 MAX.

"We think it's important to have strong competition between Airbus and Boeing. And we think the MAX is a very good aircraft," he told analysts.

Reporting by Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

How Might The Boeing 797 Stack Up Against The Airbus A321XLR?

Boeing has had plans for a New Midsize Airplane (NMA), dubbed the 797, for some time. These have been put on hold, but with the launch of the popular Airbus A321XLR, Boeing needs something to compete. What could a new 797 look like?. Original proposals for the 797. Discussions have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Qatar Airways Has Boeing 777 Repainted In Toulouse Amid Airbus Spat

It is not unusual for carriers to paint aircraft, sometimes known as 'retrojets,' in old-school liveries to celebrate their history. Indeed, it has almost become something of an industry standard over the years. Qatar Airways is the latest airline to reveal such a design, with the aircraft in question receiving its new look in Toulouse, France.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iag#Jets#Aircraft#Planemakers#British Airways#European#Aer Lingus#Max
Robb Report

This New Chinese Supersonic Aircraft Will Fly From Beijing to New York in One Hour

Chinese aerospace firm Space Transportation said it’s developing a combination aircraft and winged rocket that will eventually be used for space tourism. The aircraft will also be used as a supersonic business jet that can link any two points on Earth, reports Space.com. The company said that a flight from Beijing to New York would only take an hour. A CGI presentation on Space Transportation’s website shows passengers boarding a plane that is attached to a glider wing with two rocket boosters. The airplane then detaches from the wing after takeoff and flies through suborbital space. The wing and boosters then...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Dramatic Cockpit Footage Shows Pilot Landing Airliner During Storm Eunice

As record-breaking winds smashed through the UK during Storm Eunice, commercial airline pilots have faced the daunting task of landing a plane full of up to 400 passengers in the chaos. One man even streamed the entire ordeal at Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world, to almost 200,000 viewers and commentated as each pilot battled powerful crosswinds and successfully landed each plane.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

British Airways plane almost flips over in Storm Corrie winds

Footage shows a British Airways plane caught in intense winds almost flip over as pilots attempted to land during Storm Corrie.BA flight 1307 was on approach to London Heathrow having flown from Aberdeen on Monday when the incident occurred. Video shows the A321 Neo jet attempting to land just after midday, but the strength of the winds, which have reached speeds of 92mph in spots around the UK, meant it was forced to take-off again after the wheels had hit the tarmac.The aircraft can be seen swaying in the wind, before leaning heavily to the left after touching down,...
ACCIDENTS
Esquire

This Livestream of Planes Trying to Land at London's Heathrow Airport in Gale-Force Winds Is a Phenomenon

As one of the 187,000 people watching planes try to land at Heathrow airport on the YouTube channel Big Jet TV, I was lucky enough, just now, to hear our host say, "It's a big old bully boy 777 right here." Then, when the passenger plane landed successfully: "Oh, flippin heck!" Earlier on, you could watch a huge jet sway horizontally in the wind as host Jerry Dyer, standing on the ground beneath it, yelled, "Easy, son!" As it approached the runway, he added, "GO ON THEN!" And, when it was even closer: "DROP IT!"
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

How Did 4,000 Lamborghini And Porsche Cars Get Lost At Sea?

If you think you've had a bad start to the week, Volkwagen (VLKAF) may have one over on you: thousands of Porsche, Bentley, Audi and Volkswagen cars have been stuck aboard a burning cargo ship for the last five days. Felicity Ace, a 60,000-ton cargo ship carrying a large shipment...
CARS
simpleflying.com

The Plane With The Bent Fuselage: Adam Air Flight 172

Today marks 15 years since a curious incident involving a Boeing 737 flown by Indonesian carrier Adam Air. After making a hard landing just outside Surabaya, a structural failure caused a crack to emerge in the plane's fuselage, which became bent as a result. Let's take a look at the incident and its consequences.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

This flying car just got approval to soar over traffic

Slovakian company Klein Vision is inching closer towards fulfilling humanity’s obsession with flying cars. Klein Vision’s AirCar prototype was recently issued a Certificate of Airworthiness from the Slovak Transport Authority after completing 70 hours of flight testing (and over 200 takeoffs and landings) mandated by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
CARS
simpleflying.com

China Airlines Flight 6: The 747 That Recovered A 30,000-Foot Dive

On February 19, 1985, a China Airlines Boeing 747SP was performing its daily non-stop flight 006 from Taipei-Chiang Kai Shek International Airport (TPE) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) when something went wrong. While cruising over the Pacific Ocean at 41,000 feet, 348 nautical miles northwest of San Francisco, the aircraft suddenly lost power to the number 4 engine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
simpleflying.com

How Does A Hydrogen Jet Engine Work?

Hydrogen has been hailed as the fuel of the future - and not just for aviation. It could potentially revolutionize how we as a civilization use energy and transition us away from a dependency on highly polluting fossil fuels. There are still many obstacles to overcome on the road to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

334K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy