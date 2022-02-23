Firefighters put out a house fire in Desert Hot Springs this morning.

Cal Fire said the incident was reported just after 8:30 a.m. on the 13000 block of Ramona Drive.

Flames and heavy smoke were spotted coming from the structure's attic. A cause is still under investigation and it's unclear if there was anyone inside the home at the time of the fire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

The post Firefighters extinguish house fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ .