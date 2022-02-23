Public visitation to be held on Friday for Sheriff Fred Abdalla

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla, 77, died on Monday, February 21 at the Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 25 from 1 p.m- 7 p.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Toronto Ohio.

A private funeral for Sheriff Fred Abdalla will be on Saturday.

Final arrangements are pending and are in the care of the J.E. Foster Funeral Home.

