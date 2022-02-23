ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Public visitation to be held on Friday for Sheriff Fred Abdalla

By John Lynch
 4 days ago

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla, 77, died on Monday, February 21 at the Valley Hospice Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 25 from 1 p.m- 7 p.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Toronto Ohio.

A private funeral for Sheriff Fred Abdalla will be on Saturday.

Final arrangements are pending and are in the care of the J.E. Foster Funeral Home.

