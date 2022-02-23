ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Open your windows today! Heating bills surging this winter. Here’s why.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12uymZ_0eMqego700

Gas prices continue to soar across New Jersey, and Wednesday's warm weather may help some residents cut back at least a little bit on their heating bills.

Many people on the Asbury Park boardwalk took advantage of the warm February weather.

People heading to the beaches and boardwalks saw gas prices like $3.65 a gallon at an Exxon in Wall, the highest in eight years.

Heating bills are also surging this winter. The bill reflects a 5% increase in the supply charge requested by all of the New Jersey gas utilities in December.

A PSE&G spokesperson says January's average temperature was also the coldest in many months, leading to increased usage, but turning off your heat even for a day or two when temperatures reach these levels can have an impact.

“The heating bill, absolutely it'll be nice to have an easier February bill,” says Patricia Lynch, of Interlaken. “In the January bill, it was rough. Where I work, I got those bills at work I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' I went home, my husband wrote all kinds of notes like, 'Why is it so high?' that was my father's house I got his and his one up he lives by himself it went up $150.”

Since May, the price of natural gas is up 40%.

