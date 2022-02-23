‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 Trailer: The Byrdes Get Their Swan Song as Netflix Dates Final Episodes for 2022

Click here to read the full article.

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “ Ozark ” Season 4, Part 1.

Netflix ’s “Ozark” Season 4 has officially revealed a first look at Part 2, where the Byrde family saga will finally come to an end — maybe for better, but almost certainly for worse. Netflix has also announced that the final seven episodes of Season 4 will drop on the platform April 29. The first part of Season 4 notched 77 million hours of viewing in its first three days of release earlier this year.

Part 2 picks up after the FBI closes in on the corrupt clan, with Ruth ( Julia Garner ) adrift in the wreckage caused by the executions of Wyatt and Darlene, and the Byrdes’ complicity in their murder due to their ties with the Navarro clan. With Navarro lawyer Helen out of the picture after a blood-splattering end to Season 3, the Byrdes are now atop the Navarro empire. But as they weigh another chance to get out of the Ozarks, their past clearly isn’t through with them.

Garner, Justin Bateman, Laura Linney , Skylar Gaertner, and Sofia Hublitz close out the final chapter for “Ozark.” Or, as Ruth says in the trailer, perhaps it’s not soon enough for the family to face judgment for their crimes.

Way back in Season 1, Marty Byrde (Bateman) uprooted the family from Chicago to an Ozark resort community following the downfall of his money-laundering scheme. Cue up the Mexican cartels, drug busts, and shootouts as the Byrde family grows into a life of crime.

As IndieWire’s Ben Travers summed up following the Season 4, Part 1 cliffhanger , “No matter what Wendy (Linney) tells herself, there may not be enough good left to bury the bad. Marty and Wendy have done many, many terrible things. Pushed to their limits one last time, their fate, like so many parents, may come down to how they respond to the impulses of their kids.”

IndieWire’s review of Part 1 noted the installment “isn’t the end, so much as a chance to take stock in what’s kept us coming back to ‘Ozark’ each season. Be it the thrills, the performances, or morbid curiosity, Mundy’s series is still searching for more meaning in its final hours. When Part 2 hits, we’ll finally hear how much ‘Ozark’ has to say.”

Showrunner Chris Mundy serves as executive producer, alongside stars Bateman and Linney, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque.