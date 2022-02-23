ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saban Films Acquires John Malkovich Dark Comedy ‘Chariot’ (Exclusive)

By Etan Vlessing
 4 days ago
Saban Films has nabbed North American and select international rights to writer and director Adam Sigal’s reincarnation dark comedy, Chariot .

The genre pic, starring Thomas Mann , Rosa Salazar, John Malkovich and Scout Taylor-Compton, portrays a corporation and a doctor (Malkovich) that oversees the process of reincarnation, and a young man, played by Mann, who becomes a glitch in the system when he encounters a woman (Salazar) he loved in a previous life.

Sigal’s third feature after Stakeout and When the Starlight Ends will be released by Saban Films in select territories later this year, including in the U.K., Australia and across Europe. The ensemble cast for Chariot includes Shane West, Vernon Davis, Chris Mullinax and Joseph Baena.

Producer credits on the indie include Sasha Yelaun, Henry Penzi, Carol Anne Watts and Johnny Remos of Skipstone Pictures. The executive producer credits are shared by Melissa McPhail and Cassandra Gava. Jonathan Goodro is a co-producer.

Other recently acquired Saban titles include K. Asher Levin’s thriller Dig , starring Thomas Jane, Harlow Jane, Emile Hirsch and Liana Liberato; Jesse Harris’ survival thriller Borrego starring Lucy Hale, Nicholas Gonzalez, Olivia Trujillo and Leynar Gómez; and Gabe Polsky’s frontier epic Butcher’s Crossing that stars Nicolas Cage.

On Chariot , Shanan Becker negotiated the acquisition deal for Saban Films, with Sasha Yelaun acting on behalf of the filmmakers.

