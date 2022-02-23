ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resale for the Air Jordan 4 ‘Crimson Is Double Its Retail Price

By Victor Deng
 4 days ago
Jordan Brand restocked the popular Air Jordan 4 “Crimson” style via the SNKRS app yesterday and as expected, the sneaker sold out quickly. Now, the secondary market is the place for sneaker fans interested in acquiring a pair.

The Air Jordan 4 “Crimson” is available on StockX and the shoe is being sold for an average price of $335 at the time of publication. The lowest asking price of the style is $300 for a men’s size 18 and on the opposite side of the price spectrum, a men’s size 5.5 is available for $430.

The same shoe is also being sold on GOAT and the lowest asking price of the shoe is $306 for a men’s size 4 while prices go as high as $426 for a men’s size 5.5.

Jordan Brand teased the restock of the Air Jordan 4 “Crimson” this week via the app’s latest “This Week in SNKRS” series in addition to other sold-out Air Jordan styles including the Jordan 13 “Court Purple.” The Jordan 4 ‘Crimson” was first released in full-family sizing last month. The shoe dons a black-based nubuck upper that’s offset by eye-catching crimson accents on the mesh netting, eye stay and midsole.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand also surprisingly released the latest Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” makeup this week on the SNKRS app ahead of its purported March release.

