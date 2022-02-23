Jennie Nguyen Denies Throwing A Glass At Mary Cosby On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Do our eyes deceive us? Did Jennie Nguyen not actually throw a glass at Mary Cosby during the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 finale? Apparently, that’s what she wants us to think because the recently ousted RHOSLC star has taken to Instagram, denying that she threw a glass at the First Lady of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church.

During Lisa Barlow’s Vida Tequila finale party, things came to a heated conclusion as everyone tried to get some closure with Mary M. Cosby . Whitney Rose begged her to sit down and discuss their season-long beef, but before they could make any progress, Jennie jumped into the conversation to confront Mary one last time. Mary tried her hardest to ignore Jennie and walk away from the fight, but that seemed to make Jennie even more upset.

As Mary walked away, Jennie shouted, “Oh, run away … Run the f—k away because you don’t have nothing to say, Mary.” Then, she hurled a glass in Mary’s direction. While the glass didn’t seem to hit anybody, we could see the shattered glass flying around and Mary looking completely shocked.

As Page Six reported, Jennie is now doubling down on her behavior and denying that she threw a glass at Mary . She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Yellow skin, slanted eyes, mocking my accent, Jennie from the hood, and finally little Asian. That was my breaking point! I did not throw the glass at anyone, I threw it on the FLOOR!”

To say that she didn’t throw the glass at her but threw it on the floor is like saying, “I did not try to pull the wig off. I just wanted to shift it a little bit.” It’s really not a great excuse, and it’s hard to take Jennie seriously anyway — especially after she bizarrely tried to blame her Facebook controversy on her “social media team.” Coming up with explanations for her questionable behavior is clearly not one of her strengths.

Meanwhile, Mary M. Cosby hasn’t said a peep about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 finale . Since she stormed out of Lisa’s finale party, didn’t show up at the reunion, and seemingly isn’t coming back for season 3 , we won’t get to hear Mary’s side of the story . So, for now, it seems like Mary is going to do what Mary does best: ignore it.

