Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier in 1947 was a culturally defining moment of the 20th century. It was monumental in the world of sports, of course, but in a nation plagued by segregation, it was much more significant. Robinson was a symbol of the shifting tide toward racial equality in everyday life. The Brooklyn Dodgers legend knew this and knew the backlash he would face, yet he persevered because it was about something much bigger than him. He did it all on his own, too.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO