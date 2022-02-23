ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Two charged with trafficking cocaine after illegal drug activity reported

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Two men are being charged with trafficking cocaine after police conducted an investigation for illegal drug activity Tuesday.

Detectives started an investigation after receiving numerous complaints of illegal drug activity in the area of Lang Street. According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 6:30 p.m. members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit seized a loaded firearm, approximately 29 grams of powder, and crack-cocaine on the 0-100 block of Notre Dame Street.

The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Devin Austin of Chicopee and 22-year-old Gabriel Martinez of Springfield. During a surveillance operation, detectives saw what they believed to be several drug transactions on Lang Street and saw Martinez and Austin get into a car and drive away.

Additional detectives conducted a traffic stop of the car the suspects were in at the 0-100 block of Notre Dame Street. Detectives searched the car and seized a loaded firearm, a starter pistol, approximately 29 grams of powder and crack-cocaine, one bag of MDMA, and cash. Martinez and Austin were then arrested.

Devin Austin is charged with the following:

  • Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
  • Trafficking Cocaine 18 – 36 Grams
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Gabriel Martinez is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
  • Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
  • Trafficking Cocaine 18 – 36 Grams
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
