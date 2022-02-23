ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Lowe's stock jumps on strong housing renovations

By Daniella Genovese
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLowe's Companies, Inc. is bucking the downtrend in the markets Wednesday as shares moved higher. The nation's second-largest home improvement retailer boosted its forecast for 2022 as Americans continue to invest in their homes. CEO Marvin Ellison told investors Wednesday that the company remains "confident in the long-term strength...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Stock Ticker#Companies Inc#Lowe S Cos#0 62#Americans#Home Depot#Home Depot Inc#Zacks#Spdr S P Homebuilders Etf#Factset#The Associated Press
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan now sees Fed hiking interest rates 9 times to combat red-hot inflation

JPMorgan Chase economists now see the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates nine consecutive times as central bank policymakers look to tackle hotter-than-expected inflation. In an analyst note to clients, the JPMorgan economists – led by Bruce Kasman – projected nine, quarter-percentage-point rate increases at every policy-setting meeting until March 2023.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Lowe's stock bounces after profit and sales rise above expectations

Shares of Lowe's Companies LOW, -0.78% bounced 1.7% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations, and provided an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. Net income rose to $1.21 billion, or $1.78 a share, from $978 million, or $1.32 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 71 cents. Sales grew 4.8% to $21.34 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $20.93 billion, as cost of sales increased 3.3% to $14.31 billion to lift gross margin to 32.9% from 31.8%. Same-store sales increased 5.0%, to beat the FactSet consensus of a 3.0% rise, while U.S. same-store sales growth of 5.1% topped expectations of 4.1% growth. For fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS of $13.10 to $13.60, above the FactSet consensus of $12.93, and sales of $97 billion to $99 billion, compared with expectations of $97.14 billion. The stock has dropped 3.6% to close at a four-month low in the wake of rival Home Depot Inc.'s.
STOCKS
Forbes

Lowe’s Stock To Trade Higher Post Q4?

Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, February 23. We expect the company’s stock to trade higher post-fourth-quarter results - as its revenues and earnings are likely to beat consensus estimates. The home improvement retailer has invested quickly and heavily to build out its digital capabilities to accommodate its demand surge during the pandemic. In fact, the home improvement retailer is able to maintain its sales momentum as consumers continue to take on more projects. Factors such as an increase in remote working, online school classes, and colder weather should bode well for the company’s continued sales momentum into the fourth quarter as well. Our forecast indicates that Lowe’s valuation is $256 per share, which is almost 15% higher than the current market price. Look at our interactive dashboard analysis on Lowe’s Earnings Preview: What To Expect in Q4? for more details.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Airbnb Stock Jumped This Week

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Airbnb ( ABNB -4.74% ) shareholders...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
nddist.com

Lowe's Pro Sales Jumped 23% in Q4

NEW YORK (AP) — Lowe’s Cos., the nation's second-largest home improvement chain behind Home Depot, offered an upbeat annual outlook after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter results that showed a still sizzling housing market. The report, released Wednesday, follows a robust quarterly report from Home Depot. Home improvement stores...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lowe's Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Wednesday, while boosting its 2022 outlook, as the home improvement group grabbed market shares from its larger rival. Lowe's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on January 28 were pegged at $1.78 per share,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Lowe's rallies after strong demand leads to guidance boost

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded higher on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer reported comparable sales increased 5.0% in Q4. Comparable sales were up 5.1% for the U.S. business. Pro customer sales were 23% higher during the quarter. Gross margin improved to 32.9% of sales from 31.8% a year ago as...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

LTC Properties' Quant rating jumps to Strong Buy

LTC Properties' (LTC +0.4%) Quant rating moved up to a Strong Buy from Neutral, on the strength of Revisions. Over the past three months, the consensus estimate for FY2023 rose 4.3% and for FY2024 rose 3.5%. The health care REIT now ranks the highest of Health Care REITs, according to...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Asia-Pacific stocks jumps; China’s January inflation slows more than expected

Japan +2.22%. Japan Tertiary Industry Index for December 2021 0.4% m/m (expected 0.5%). Japan inflation expectations survey hits just under 2.5%, its highest ever. China +0.40%. China's January air passenger traffic -2.2% y/y to only 55% of its pre-covid level. China January CPI 0.9% y/y (vs. expected 1.0%) and PPI...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Macy's jumps to 2022 high as analysts point to strong earnings showing

Macy's (NYSE:M) gained 5.37% after the department store operator's holiday-quarter earnings report sparked enthusiasm. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink said Macy's (M) looks even more intriguing after earnings day due to the outperformance potential for the high end business. A Buy rating was reiterated by the firm following the results. Telsey...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crypto Billionaires Aren’t Watching Price Drop. Average Investors Are.

Confronted by crypto's skeptics and sharp volatility in pricing, digital-currency evangelists have been urging investors to think long term and not to pay attention to short-term fluctuations. But now the proponents are forced to take their own advice. The continued fall in cryptocurrency prices, despite a short two-week lull, has...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates fall as rising inflation creates consumer doubts

Mortgage rates decreased for the first time in weeks, dropping slightly after nearing the 4% mark last week, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased to 3.89% annual percentage rate (APR) for the week ending Feb. 24th. This is down from 3.92% last week and up from 2.97% last year.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Sun

The highs and lows of Southern Nevada’s hot housing market

When considering the Las Vegas housing market outlook for the rest of 2022, mortgage loan officer Corey Gehlken thought of a client he recently helped. The client, he said, had made offers on more than two dozen homes during a one-year period, and none were accepted. “It can be discouraging...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOXBusiness

Pending home sales slump

Pending home sales fell for the third month in a row in January, amid all-time low inventory and sky-high prices. The latest data from the National Association of Realtors shows contract signings for home sales dropped 5.7% last month, when the number of available homes on the market hit a record low of 860,000 units.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy