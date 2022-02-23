ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

My sister was diagnosed with untreatable cancer – she wants me to take her 3 kids if she dies but I just can’t

By Esmeralda Baez
A WOMAN has shared how she refuses to take on her sister's three kids despite her being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

The anonymous 25-year-old woman claimed she never wanted children in the first place and that hasn't changed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjgW4_0eMqaAtp00
A woman shared how her sister is making her feel guilty for not taking on her three kids if she dies (stock photo)

The woman, who posted on Reddit asking if she was wrong, started by sharing how her sister was recently diagnosed with brainstem glioma.

According to her sister, the doctors informed her the cancer was already untreatable due to the size and location.

Although the woman didn't know exactly how much time her sister had left, the cancer was definitely going to shorten her life span.

Aside from her medical condition, her sister also has three kids: a six-year-old, two-year-old, and a newborn.

Because she's fearful of what might happen to her kids if she passes, she asked her sister to take care of them.

The woman explained: "No, we don’t have extended family, and her ex-husband wants nothing to do with the kids.

"She cheated on him for years with multiple men so they aren’t his and she doesn’t know who the dad is."

Aside from her age, she had several other reasons as to why she wasn't going to take care of the children.

For one, the woman and her husband are childfree and she feels it wouldn't be fair to ask him to take on three little kids at this point in life.

Despite the sacrifices they'd be making, the couple got married and agreed children wouldn't be a part of their life plan.

And she guaranteed this type of change would definitely lead to a divorce.

On another note, the woman is an atheist. But her sister wanted the children to be taken to church and be raised religiously so that was out of the question.

As far as the living situation goes, the woman lives in a different country where English isn't the primary language so the language barrier would be another obstacle for the kids.

She shared: "She was awful to me when she was younger, always cynical.

"After she moved out, we hardly talked. I don’t even know her kids, let alone her."

Once the woman told her sister she couldn't take her kids, she lost it. Her unwell sister started making her feel guilty for not helping her out.

The childfree woman said: "It’s my life and ultimately I get to be selfish with it. A child isn’t an 18-year commitment; it’s lifelong and one I have decided not to take.

"I don’t feel like I owe her anything. However, other people disagree.

"Friends of hers whom I’ve never met have been reaching out to me and calling me at all hours of the day to leave nasty voice mails.

"They keep saying I need to step up as a sister, but I just feel like she’s trying to use me as her ticket out so she doesn't feel guilty."

Despite her sister's sticky situation, most people believed the woman had good enough reasons to not take on that type of responsibility.

One user wrote: "I feel bad for your sister but now is the time to buy some ancestry DNA kits in order to search for those kids' fathers."

A second said: "I've worked with kids for the past 20+ years and I can tell you that one of the worst things for a kid is to be with a parent who doesn't want to be a parent."

"I don't think your sister's ex-husband is going to step up. It seems unlikely that all three kids would find good homes with their biological dads," shared a third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4P06_0eMqaAtp00
She made it clear she wasn't going to take on her sister's kids (stock photo)

Comments

Jesse Grant
4d ago

this is way sad but ease don't take the children. it would not be good for them or you , but help place them maybe another family member or start to look for another option

Reply(1)
17
Michele Humphrey Marchitello
4d ago

It’s an unfortunate situation but she owes her sister nothing. She didn’t even want children with her own husband let alone 3. It would destroy her marriage .If anyone is wrong it’s the kids father and his family. They should be there for them…

Reply(3)
19
Osgirl5
4d ago

No one should ask this of anyone that’s a big deal one child is one thing three young children, and they’re giving up 20 years of their life, when they didn’t want children to begin with? It could be disastrous for children to go into a home out of simple obligation, kids can be a royal pain we all know that and unless you love them you will be truly tested deeper than anyone who has children and wanted them… I feel so sorry for those three children, hopefully they can at least get adopted into the same home

Reply
23
