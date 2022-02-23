Global Fashion and Apparels Print Label Market Focuses on Growth Factors, Technological Innovation, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2031

Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel gave one of his two Olympic gold medals to the daughter of a Swedish citizen who was detained in China, calling for the man to be freed. “There are matters in this world of far greater importance than sports,” van der Poel, who since returning from Beijing has criticized China having the Games, posted on social media. “I hope this can be a glimpse of hope for solidarity in this dark hour.”

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO