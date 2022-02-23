ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams 2022 NFL mock draft: Pre-combine edition

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The 2022 NFL draft is set to take place from April 28-30, so teams have a couple of months to wrap up their research on the incoming rookies. Even though the Los Angeles Rams aren’t known for making many selections in the early rounds in recent years, the draft is a vital roster-building source for them.

Following the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams can now turn their attention to free agency and the draft. They’ll have plenty of decisions to make on various free agents and will undoubtedly need to replace a few players that will certainly be headed elsewhere.

Mock drafts are aplenty this time of year with no football taking place until August. I put together my first mock draft for the Rams using The Draft Network’s mock draft simulator, piecing together a potential haul for Los Angeles.

The Rams are expected to have a total of eight draft picks (including compensatory picks) and I didn’t conduct any trades. So with that in mind, here is my seven-round pre-combine mock draft for the Rams.

Round 3, Pick 103: Ed Ingram (IOL, LSU)

Rams fans should be used to waiting a while for the team to make a selection in the draft in recent years. In this year’s draft, Los Angeles won’t be on the clock until the third round, which is a compensatory pick for the Rams due to Brad Holmes becoming the general manager of the Detroit Lions.

Seeing that the Rams are likely going to need to address their interior offensive line with Brian Allen and Austin Corbett set to hit free agency, Ed Ingram made a ton of sense in this spot. Ingram, a redshirt senior out of LSU, played both guard spots during his collegiate career with the Tigers.

Throughout his time at LSU, Ingram flashed the ability to play in almost any scheme and his athleticism allows him to play multiple positions. If Corbett ends up commanding a nice contract with another team, Ingram is capable of becoming an immediate starter for the Rams.

Round 4, Pick 141: Max Mitchell (OT, Louisiana)

Ahead of the Rams’ Super Bowl win, there were rumors that Sean McVay and Aaron Donald could retire. While it seems unlikely that either of them retires, it’s been expected that Andrew Whitworth will be hanging up his cleats after an illustrious 16-year career in the NFL.

Joseph Noteboom, who is a free agent, is someone that the Rams could replace Whitworth with at the left tackle position. Even if Noteboom and Rob Havenstein are the starting tackles in 2022, Los Angeles could still use another tackle that can replace Noteboom in his role as the swing tackle — whether he leaves or not.

Max Mitchell out of Louisiana would be a solid fit for the Rams in the fourth round. Mitchell might benefit from having a year or two to develop his strength, so there wouldn’t be a rush for him to start. His athleticism is something that could interest the Rams, though.

Round 5, Pick 174: Joshua Ross (LB, Michigan)

The Rams haven’t shown much of an interest in bolstering their inside linebacker group, but after seeing how the inside linebackers performed in 2021, they need to address the position. Ernest Jones performed well as a rookie and should remain a starter next season, however, Troy Reeder shouldn’t be a starter again in 2022.

Reeder was a liability in coverage and he had lapses in the run game that were costly for the Rams. Given the need for an inside linebacker to pair with Jones, Joshua Ross out of Michigan would be an ideal choice.

Ross was a captain for the Wolverines in the past two seasons and if he can improve a bit more in coverage, he could become a steal for whoever takes him in the later rounds. At the very least, he’d give the Rams a stout run-stopper at inside linebacker to pair with an athletic guy like Jones.

Round 6, Pick 209: Damarion Williams (CB, Houston)

Entering the offseason, the Rams will need to make decisions on Darious Williams and Dont’e Deayon. Of the two, I’d guess that it’s more likely we see Deayon return. Regardless of how their situations shake out, Los Angeles could be in the market for adding depth at the cornerback position.

Robert Rochell was taken in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and the Rams could have plans for him to start alongside Jalen Ramsey in 2022. But after losing Troy Hill ahead of this past season, it’s evident that Los Angeles could use a long-term option at the nickel position.

Damarion Williams is someone that fits the mold of a nickel cornerback that could potentially thrive in Raheem Morris’ defense. Williams is a quick and agile cornerback that excels in man-coverage. And even at his size, Williams is a willing tackler that isn’t afraid to get involved in stopping the run.

Round 6, Pick 210: Luke Fortner (IOL, Kentucky)

You can never have enough depth on the offensive line. Teams around the NFL have learned that having a deep group of offensive linemen is crucial to having a successful season.

After selecting Ingram in the third round, the Rams go back to the interior offensive linemen well to select Luke Fortner out of Kentucky in the sixth round. Fortner would reunite with Liam Coen, who was just named the offensive coordinator of the Rams following a year as the offensive coordinator at Kentucky in 2021.

During his time at Kentucky, Fortner played guard until making the transition to center this past season. Fortner will likely need time to develop before he becomes a starter, but his ability to play all the interior offensive line positions is something that could be valuable for the Rams.

Round 6, Pick 212: Jeffrey Gunter (Edge, Coastal Carolina)

Along with offensive line depth, it never hurts to have a deep group of pass rushers, as well. Von Miller and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo are the two edge rushers that are pending free agents for the Rams this offseason.

While I expect Los Angeles to try and retain Miller, the Rams could use another edge rusher to add into the mix. Jeffrey Gunter out of Coastal Carolina is someone that recently improved his stock at the Senior Bowl, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s not available this late in the draft.

Gunter has recorded five-plus sacks in three consecutive years for the Chanticleers and he’s totaled 38.5 tackles for loss in his four seasons in college. While Gunter will need to improve in the pass-rushing department, he’s a strong run defender.

Round 7, Pick 235: Jermaine Waller (CB, Virginia Tech)

Outside of Ramsey, the Rams may not have a proven commodity at the cornerback position in 2022. Both Williams and Deayon could be headed elsewhere in free agency, which would make taking a cornerback during the draft a priority.

After adding a slot option in Williams earlier in the draft, the Rams could take Jermaine Waller in the seventh round. The Virginia Tech product was able to record three interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 2019 before dealing with multiple injuries that limited him to two games in 2020.

Waller would bounce back in 2021 with four interceptions and five pass breakups, ending his collegiate career on a high note. His ability to pinpoint the ball and athletic ability make him a nice developmental cornerback near the end of the draft.

Round 7, Pick 250: Charleston Rambo (WR, Miami)

Under McVay, the Rams have typically made a concerted effort to improve their skill position groups, whether it’s a major need or not. Just last offseason, Los Angeles surprised everyone when they took Tutu Atwell in the second round.

While I don’t believe the Rams take someone in the third round, Charleston Rambo is someone that could be an exciting addition late in the draft. Rambo was a semi-productive wideout at Oklahoma in his first three collegiate seasons before transferring to Miami in 2021.

His decision to transfer was a fantastic one as he finished the 2021 campaign with 79 receptions (a school record), 1,172 yards, and seven touchdowns. Given his skill set, I’d be slightly shocked if Rambo was available in the seventh round. But he was someone that I couldn’t afford to pass up this late in the draft to provide depth behind Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, and potentially Odell Beckham Jr.

