Here's the deal: You put money up front — anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand — to gain access to discounted flights for up to a year. Subscription deals for private jets have been around for years, with more than a dozen established systems. Check jetcards.org/pricing for more information. As far as I know, folks who read this column really aren't the sort who front $150,000 and up for future private jet flying, but a new program from Alaska moves the subscription business model strictly in the mass-market range. And although the current deal applies only in the California area, "me, too" is the airlines' most ubiquitous business strategy, so you can look for lines in other parts of the country to follow Alaska's lead.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO