Hazlet schools will become mask-optional on March 7

The North Brunswick Municipal Alliance was awarded a grant by the Partnership For a Drug-Free New Jersey and PSE&G. The grant is a collection of 200 activity books, "Life Choices,” to educate third graders about the dangers of substance use and misuse, and provide an opportunity for teachers, students and parents to work together on life skills for a healthy lifestyle. Pictured from left: North Brunswick Township Councilman Rajesh Mehta; Laura Pelszynski, co-chair of the Municipal Alliance; Matt Kravetsky, third grade teacher at Parsons Elementary School; Diana Whalen, principal of Parsons; and Lou Ann Benson, director of the North Brunswick Department of Public Works and coordinator of the Municipal Alliance.PHOTO COURTESY OF PETE CLARK.

NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO