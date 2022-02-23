ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlet, NJ

Hazlet schools will become mask-optional on March 7

By MARK ROSMAN, Managing Editor
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell Valley News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAZLET – When New Jersey’s school mask mandate is lifted on March 7, administrators in the Hazlet Township Public Schools will make the use of a mask optional for all individuals in the district’s eight schools. Noting the significant decline of statewide COVID-19 metrics, on Feb....

centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hopewell Valley News

Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District to go mask-optional

Beginning March 7, the Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District will be mask-optional for students and staff members. District administrators’ decision is in response to Gov. Phil Murphy’s recent announcement regarding New Jersey’s schools and masks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Feb. 7, noting the significant decline of...
MATAWAN, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Examiner Datebook, March 2

• Take Me to the River, An Insider’s Guide to Waterfront Access will be presented via Zoom by Paul Gleitz at 7:30 p.m. March 16. The presentation is sponsored by the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association. Gleitz, the principal park planner for the Monmouth County Parks System, will speak about recreational water access in the park system. To access the Zoom presentation, go to NavesinkMaritime.Org/Events to register.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Hazlet, NJ
Hazlet, NJ
Government
Hazlet, NJ
Health
Hopewell Valley News

Activity books will help North Brunswick third graders learn about dangers of substance abuse

The North Brunswick Municipal Alliance was awarded a grant by the Partnership For a Drug-Free New Jersey and PSE&G. The grant is a collection of 200 activity books, "Life Choices,” to educate third graders about the dangers of substance use and misuse, and provide an opportunity for teachers, students and parents to work together on life skills for a healthy lifestyle. Pictured from left: North Brunswick Township Councilman Rajesh Mehta; Laura Pelszynski, co-chair of the Municipal Alliance; Matt Kravetsky, third grade teacher at Parsons Elementary School; Diana Whalen, principal of Parsons; and Lou Ann Benson, director of the North Brunswick Department of Public Works and coordinator of the Municipal Alliance.PHOTO COURTESY OF PETE CLARK.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Hopewell Valley News

Opinion: Princeton, county officials need to do better to improve pedestrian safety near Johnson Park School

Editor’s note: An 82-year-old man was killed as he crossed Rosedale Road at General Johnson Drive, and six months later that still has some parents whose children walk or ride their bicycles to the Johnson Park School upset. Two of those parents – Stephanie Oster and Leslie Fabello, who both live on Fairway Drive in the Brookstone development – called on the Princeton Council to take steps to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety at the intersection at the council’s Feb. 14 meeting.
PRINCETON, NJ
Tri-Town News

22 Pushups on 2/22/22 bring attention to veteran suicide

Veteran-student Jakai Evans of Edison, left to right; Joel Adams, Military and Veterans Services coordinator at Middlesex College; and Melvin Rodas of Piscataway did 22 pushups at 2:22 p.m. 2/22/22 to bring attention to the high rate of veteran suicides.PHOTO COURTESY OF THOMAS PETERSON. On average, 22 military veterans take...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Hazlet Superintendent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Tri-Town News

News Transcript On Campus, Feb. 23

Western New England University, Springfield, Mass., has named David Vignapiano of Marlboro to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester. David is working toward a degree in psychology. Saint Peter’s University, Jersey City, has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 dean’s list: Michael DiPede of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hopewelj and Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/hopewell-valley-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy