Greensburg, PA

Man accused by troopers of stalking 2 women in same Hempfield apartment complex

By Paul Peirce
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Tribune-Review

State police arrested a 54-year-old man Sunday after he was accused of stalking two women who live in the same apartment complex in Hempfield, according to court documents.

Troopers said the investigation of Dale A. Murphy of Greensburg began Thursday when one victim alleged Murphy had occasionally followed her vehicle and she noticed him driving past her residence on multiple occasions at various times in recent weeks. She alleged he also knocked on her door.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, the woman called police again to report Murphy had driven past her apartment three times.

As Trooper Kyle Nolan was driving to the apartment, he reported that he saw Murphy’s car nearby and pulled him over to speak with him.

According to Nolan, Murphy indicated the first victim was mistaken and he knew another woman who lives nearby and had visited her numerous times that day and had even accompanied her to the Walmart in Hempfield that morning.

When Nolan questioned Murphy’s alibi witness later, the woman said she had only known Murphy “years earlier” because he lived near relatives, but she had no contact with him “for several years.”

The woman also told troopers that she was at Walmart that morning “but she went by herself.”

The second woman also told troopers that although the first woman lived in the same apartment complex they did not know one another.

After the interview, Nolan said troopers warned Murphy that he was not to return to the apartment complex because “he had no legitimate purpose for being there.”

On Sunday, Nolan reported that the victim told investigators that her video security cameras showed Murphy parked in his vehicle in the apartment’s parking area at 4:49 a.m.

Murphy was arrested that morning and arraigned on multiple charges of defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, harassment, loitering and prowling, resisting arrest and stalking. He is being held in the county jail on $5,000 bond.

According to online court dockets, Murphy pleaded guilty in 2020 to charges filed by Southwest Greensburg police for forgery, identity theft and tampering with records and was permitted to enter a probation program for first-time offenders. His two-year probation term expires in August, according to court records.

Murphy did not have an attorney listed in court documents. His preliminary hearing is scheduled March 4.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

